TaskUs Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Power TaskGPT

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, announced today it is strengthening its relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) by leveraging the latest generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) services from AWS. TaskUs is using Amazon Bedrock to help power TaskGPT and give clients the ability to deliver GenAI-powered responses to simple or process-oriented customer service questions, freeing up representatives’ time to address more complex issues.

AWS Bedrock’s fully-managed, unified API approach, which allows TaskGPT to leverage Amazon’s and third-party GenAI foundation models, aligns directly with TaskUs’ model-agnostic architecture. TaskUs’ vision is to use the most appropriate foundation model for each client’s specific use case via a seamless integration between TaskGPT and the cloud infrastructure required to successfully deliver results at the speed, scale, security level, and cost required by clients.

TaskGPT, a platform and suite of GenAI products developed by TaskUs, represents a significant leap forward in customer experience technology. TaskGPT delivers secure, GenAI-fueled responses in multiple languages, 24/7, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction scores. Front-line staff can customize responses according to ongoing customer interactions, ensuring conversations flow seamlessly.

“As a leader in digital customer service solutions, we are using GenAI technology and expanding our relationship with AWS to provide innovative solutions for our customers,” said Manish Pandya, SVP of Digital at TaskUs. “We are building our GenAI capabilities on AWS to benefit from its scale, reliability, security, and rate of innovation. AWS is helping us help our clients drive their digital growth, reinvent customer experiences, and lead the way in their industries.”

TaskUs is a pioneer in using and integrating AI in its services and, for more than ten years, has worked to annotate the data behind everything from voice assistants to self-driving cars. TaskUs’ safe, proprietary AI customer service solutions integrate into clients’ businesses and help customer service teams be more accurate and efficient.

Since 2015, TaskUs has harnessed the power of AWS to advance and refine its suite of digital services. The collaboration has been instrumental in optimizing security infrastructure and enhancing DevOps automation processes. Leveraging AWS’s cutting-edge cloud, TaskUs has successfully navigated the challenges of rapid growth and technological evolution, ensuring seamless, secure, and efficient operations across all facets of its digital service offerings.

TaskUs is deepening its GenAI work by using AWS to tap into Amazon’s more than 25 years of developing and deploying AI and machine learning (ML). AWS provides robust solutions to support every stage of AI and ML adoption—including infrastructure to run high-intensity workloads, tools to build AI, and purpose-built services and applications—to help businesses solve challenges quickly and provide more value for their customers through GenAI. By utilizing AWS’s extensive suite of AI tools and services, TaskUs is set to enhance its innovative offerings, driving further transformation in customer experience and operational efficiency.

Since TaskUs announced its TaskGPT pilot with FinTech leader MoneyLion in June 2023, which is now in deployment after showing meaningful improvement in average handle times for both chat and voice support, nearly 15 global clients are piloting the solution. For clients using TaskGPT, TaskUs is seeing significant improvements in productivity and client satisfaction.

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 28 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

