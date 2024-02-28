TaskUs Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.





Fourth quarter total revenue of $234.3 million , representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%.

, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%. GAAP net income of $16.3 million , GAAP net income margin of 6.9%.

, GAAP net income margin of 6.9%. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $32.2 million , non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income margin of 13.8%.

, non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income margin of 13.8%. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 , non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.35.

, non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.35. Adjusted EBITDA of $59.0 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%.

, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%. Net cash provided by operating activities of $39.8 million, Free Cash Flow of $31.7 million and 53.7% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we finished 2023 strong, delivering both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA that were well ahead of our guidance. We further diversified our client base and expanded our business in new areas like healthcare and banking and financial services while maintaining our leadership serving fast-growing technology companies,“ said Co-Founder and CEO, Bryce Maddock. “We also accelerated our investments in sales, marketing, and technology, including embedding Generative AI applications like AssistAI into our core client offerings. As we look to 2024, we are encouraged by the opportunities we won in Q1. Our number one goal is to return to consistent year-over-year revenue growth, and we expect to achieve this in the back half of 2024.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Frontline Highlights

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Service revenue $ 234,264 $ 242,220 (3.3 )% $ 924,365 $ 960,489 (3.8 )% GAAP net income $ 16,277 $ 15,742 3.4 % $ 45,690 $ 40,422 13.0 % GAAP net income margin 6.9 % 6.5 % 4.9 % 4.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 32,248 $ 33,303 (3.2 )% $ 126,542 $ 142,815 (11.4 )% Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income margin 13.8 % 13.7 % 13.7 % 14.9 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.16 12.5 % $ 0.48 $ 0.39 23.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.33 6.1 % $ 1.32 $ 1.39 (5.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,016 $ 57,943 1.9 % $ 220,797 $ 223,204 (1.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.2 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 23.2 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,775 $ 32,631 21.9 % $ 143,670 $ 147,095 (2.3 )% Free Cash Flow $ 31,684 $ 24,883 27.3 % $ 112,675 $ 103,337 9.0 % Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA 53.7 % 42.9 % 51.0 % 46.3 % Free Cash Flow (excluding payment for earn-out consideration) $ 31,684 $ 24,883 27.3 % $ 131,016 $ 103,337 26.8 % Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding payment



for earn-out consideration) 53.7 % 42.9 % 59.3 % 46.3 %

Continued client expansion, ending full year 2023 with nearly 200 clients, which included 97 with revenue of at least $1 million.

Added 47 new clients in 2023, the most since 2018.

Ended the year with 48,200 teammates.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.6 times as of December 31, 2023.

Repurchased 2.0 million shares in the fourth quarter and 10.1 million for the full year ending December 31, 2023.

Announced AssistAI, our knowledge assist technology built on the TaskGPT platform.

Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® report for 2024.

“In 2023 our disciplined cost efficiency program delivered strong adjusted EBITDA margins of 23.9% and Free Cash Flow, excluding earn out payments, of $131 million. Given the strength of our balance sheet, we are increasing our investments in sales and marketing to drive growth and have ample capacity to take action on any investment opportunities that meet our criteria,” said Chief Financial Officer, Balaji Sekar.

First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the first quarter and full year 2024 TaskUs expects its financial results to include: 2024 Outlook First Quarter Full Year Revenue (in millions) $222.5 to $224.5 $900 to $950 Revenue growth (YoY) at midpoint (5.0)% 0.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 ~22% 22% to 23% Free Cash Flow (in millions)2 N/A $120 to $130

1. With respect to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook provided above, a reconciliation to the closest GAAP financial measure has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, the non-GAAP adjustment for foreign currency gains or losses depends on the timing and magnitude of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. 2. Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus cash used for purchase of property and equipment in the period. At the mid-point of our guidance, net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 is expected to be approximately $157 million and purchase of property and equipment is expected to be approximately $32 million.

Conference Call Information

TaskUs senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and financial outlook. This call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm ET. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the call can register by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd551ae0cd5a4093919a893579a3b808. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit TaskUs’ Investor Relations website at IR.Taskus.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same website for 12 months following the call. At the time of the conference call and webcast, the Company will post a slide presentation and other materials available on its website.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 48,200 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, our financial performance, our industry, the impact of the macroeconomic environment on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the “First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “position us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from clients; our failure to cost-effectively acquire new clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients’ businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; utilization of artificial intelligence by our clients or our failure to incorporate artificial intelligence into our operations; our inability to anticipate clients’ needs by adapting to market and technology trends; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or securities breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or difficulty recruiting and retaining employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees or third parties; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate significant revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable data privacy and security laws and regulations; fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; our dependence on senior management and key employees; increases in employee expenses and changes to labor laws; failure to attract, hire, train and retain a sufficient number of skilled employees to support operations; our inability to effectively expand our operations into countries or industries in which we have no prior operating experience and in which we may be subject to increased business, economic and regulatory risks; reliance on owned and third-party technology and computer systems; failure to maintain asset utilization levels, price appropriately and control costs; the control of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; and the dual class structure of our common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed no later than March 15, 2024, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

TaskUs supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), with non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow (excluding payment for earn-out consideration), Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA, and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding payment for earn-out consideration). Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in TaskUs’ business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, and manage TaskUs’ business and evaluate its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare TaskUs’ operating performance with its results in prior periods. TaskUs anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our profit and loss measures under GAAP. Because TaskUs’ reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within TaskUs’ industry. Consequently, TaskUs’ non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in TaskUs’ consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP are provided in subsequent sections of this press release narrative and supplemental schedules.

TaskUs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service revenue $ 234,264 $ 242,220 $ 924,365 $ 960,489 Operating expenses: Cost of services 137,290 139,397 538,745 558,761 Selling, general, and administrative expense 48,940 64,489 228,523 260,003 Depreciation 10,889 9,929 40,391 37,915 Amortization of intangible assets 5,070 5,117 20,346 19,882 Loss on disposal of assets 550 49 1,322 31 Total operating expenses 202,739 218,981 829,327 876,592 Operating income 31,525 23,239 95,038 83,897 Other expense (income), net (1,745 ) (8,599 ) (1,711 ) 7,443 Financing expenses 5,576 4,256 21,717 11,921 Income before income taxes 27,694 27,582 75,032 64,533 Provision for income taxes 11,417 11,840 29,342 24,111 Net income $ 16,277 $ 15,742 $ 45,690 $ 40,422 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 89,189,646 97,697,881 93,938,931 97,815,679 Diluted 91,504,594 101,193,087 96,173,071 102,603,179

TaskUs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,776 $ 133,992 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,978 and $3,422, respectively 176,812 178,678 Income tax receivable 2,021 2,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,909 25,876 Total current assets 328,518 341,425 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 68,893 75,053 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,326 41,510 Deferred tax assets 4,857 6,165 Intangibles 192,958 212,993 Goodwill 218,108 217,382 Other noncurrent assets 6,542 7,487 Total noncurrent assets 535,684 560,590 Total assets $ 864,202 $ 902,015 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,054 $ 37,062 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 40,291 48,663 Current portion of debt 8,059 3,334 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,872 11,614 Current portion of income tax payable 7,451 5,730 Deferred revenue 4,077 3,481 Total current liabilities 101,804 109,884 Noncurrent liabilities: Income tax payable 4,621 2,293 Long-term debt 256,166 264,225 Operating lease liabilities 31,475 32,380 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 3,978 2,818 Deferred tax liabilities 25,214 34,514 Other noncurrent liabilities 233 288 Total noncurrent liabilities 321,687 336,518 Total liabilities 423,491 446,402 Total shareholders’ equity 440,711 455,613 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 864,202 $ 902,015

TaskUs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,690 $ 40,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 40,391 37,915 Amortization of intangibles 20,346 19,882 Amortization of debt financing fees 596 569 Loss on disposal of assets 1,322 31 Provision for credit losses 103 1,746 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on forward contracts 2,485 (4,589 ) Deferred taxes (7,959 ) (11,755 ) Stock-based compensation expense 52,759 68,979 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,861 (15,052 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,015 ) (7,131 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,314 12,726 Other noncurrent assets (132 ) (1,240 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,825 ) 1,822 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities (7,877 ) 13,589 Operating lease liabilities (13,823 ) (12,391 ) Income tax payable 4,910 3,826 Deferred revenue 592 (623 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (68 ) (1,631 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 143,670 147,095 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (30,995 ) (43,758 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (23,235 ) Investment in loan receivable (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,995 ) (67,993 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowing, Revolving credit facility — 32,500 Proceeds from long-term debt — 270,000 Payments for deferred business acquisition consideration (1,875 ) — Payments on long-term debt (3,713 ) (273,080 ) Payments for debt financing fees — (1,821 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 631 3,478 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement (2,169 ) (4,145 ) Payments for stock repurchases (111,959 ) (30,967 ) Net cash used in financing activities (119,085 ) (4,035 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,410 ) 75,067 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (806 ) (4,659 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,992 63,584 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 125,776 $ 133,992

TaskUs, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands, except margin amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 16,277 $ 15,742 $ 45,690 $ 40,422 Provision for income taxes 11,417 11,840 29,342 24,111 Financing expenses 5,576 4,256 21,717 11,921 Depreciation 10,889 9,929 40,391 37,915 Amortization of intangible assets 5,070 5,117 20,346 19,882 EBITDA $ 49,229 $ 46,884 $ 157,486 $ 134,251 Transaction costs(1) — 365 245 953 Earn-out consideration(2) — 4,753 7,863 9,729 Foreign currency losses (gains)(3) (885 ) (8,400 ) 431 7,967 Loss on disposal of assets 550 49 1,322 31 Severance costs(4) 224 — 1,852 821 Stock-based compensation expense(5) 10,454 14,292 53,179 69,452 Interest income(6) (556 ) — (1,581 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,016 $ 57,943 $ 220,797 $ 223,204 Net Income (Loss) Margin(7) 6.9 % 6.5 % 4.9 % 4.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(7) 25.2 % 23.9 % 23.9 % 23.2 %

(1) Represents professional service fees related to the acquisition of heloo in 2022 and other non-recurring transactions. (2) Represents earn-out consideration recognized as compensation expense related to the acquisition of heloo. (3) Realized and unrealized foreign currency losses include the effect of fair market value changes of forward contracts and remeasurement of U.S. dollar-denominated accounts to foreign currency. (4) Represents severance payments as a result of certain cost optimization measures we undertook during the period to restructure support roles. (5) Represents stock-based compensation expense, as well as associated payroll tax. (6) Represents interest income earned on short-term savings and time-deposit funds beginning in 2023. (7) Net Income Margin represents net income divided by service revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by service revenue.

TaskUs, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except margin amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 16,277 $ 15,742 $ 45,690 $ 40,422 Amortization of intangible assets 5,070 5,117 20,346 19,882 Transaction costs(1) — 365 245 953 Earn-out consideration(2) — 4,753 7,863 9,729 Foreign currency losses (gains)(3) (885 ) (8,400 ) 431 7,967 Loss on disposal of assets 550 49 1,322 31 Severance costs(4) 224 — 1,852 821 Stock-based compensation expense(5) 10,454 14,292 53,179 69,452 Tax impacts of adjustments(6) 558 1,385 (4,386 ) (6,442 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 32,248 $ 33,303 $ 126,542 $ 142,815 Net Income (Loss) Margin(7) 6.9 % 6.5 % 4.9 % 4.2 % Adjusted Net Income Margin(7) 13.8 % 13.7 % 13.7 % 14.9 %

(1) Represents professional service fees primarily related to the acquisition of heloo in 2022 and other non-recurring transactions. (2) Represents earn-out consideration recognized as compensation expense related to the acquisition of heloo. (3) Realized and unrealized foreign currency losses include the effect of fair market value changes of forward contracts and remeasurement of U.S. dollar-denominated accounts to foreign currency. (4) Represents severance payments as a result of certain cost optimization measures we undertook during the period to restructure support roles. (5) Represents stock-based compensation expense, as well as associated payroll tax. (6) Represents tax impacts of adjustments to net income which resulted in a tax benefit during the period, including stock-based compensation expense and earn-out consideration. (7) Net Income Margin represents net income divided by service revenue and Adjusted Net Income Margin represents Adjusted Net Income divided by service revenue.

TaskUs, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted EPS (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Per share adjustments to net income(1) 0.17 0.17 0.84 1.00 Adjusted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 1.32 $ 1.39 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 91,504,594 101,193,087 96,173,071 102,603,179

(1) Reflects the aggregate adjustments made to reconcile net income to Adjusted Net Income, as noted in the above table, divided by the GAAP diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

TaskUs, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Free Cash Flow (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,775 $ 32,631 $ 143,670 $ 147,095 Purchase of property and equipment (8,091 ) (7,748 ) (30,995 ) (43,758 ) Free Cash Flow $ 31,684 $ 24,883 $ 112,675 $ 103,337 Payment for earn-out consideration — — 18,341 — Free Cash Flow (excluding payment for earn-out consideration) $ 31,684 $ 24,883 $ 131,016 $ 103,337 Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA(1) 53.7 % 42.9 % 51.0 % 46.3 % Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding payment for earn-out consideration)(1) 53.7 % 42.9 % 59.3 % 46.3 %

