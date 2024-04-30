Astria Learning Marks 15 Years of Pioneering Edtech Solutions Around the World

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This month, Astria Learning celebrates 15 years of innovation in global education, having empowered over 1.2 million educators and learners. Through its cutting-edge platforms, Astria has significantly advanced higher education accessibility under the motto “Education for everyone under the stars.”









Dr. Jeff Bordes, CEO of Astria Learning, shared, “Our journey has been marked by relentless innovation and a deep commitment to educational excellence. From launching the first eCampus in Africa to developing the first offline Digital Library, we’ve aimed consistently at bridging the digital divide.”

Astria’s achievements include pioneering eCampuses and digital libraries that revolutionized educational resource access in underserved regions, underpinning Astria’s mission to make quality education universally accessible and highlighting its ethos of innovation and inclusivity.

Celebrating this milestone, Dr. Bordes visited India to observe the impact of Yuva Unstoppable on 7 million students. During his visit to Government Senior Secondary School Kanhai in Gurugram, Haryana, he interacted with enthusiastic students and witnessed the transformative effects of Yuva Unstoppable, further fueling his dedication to expanding educational opportunities. Dr. Bordes’s trip concluded with a prayer and appreciation ceremony on the banks of the Ganga River, where he received blessings from the President and spiritual head H.H. Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, reaffirming his commitment to educational reform.

Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable, commented, “Jeff embodies the spirit of innovation and compassion in his unwavering mission to bridge the digital divide. His commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good is not just inspiring; it’s transformative. Together, we share a vision of harnessing this potential to revolutionize education and healthcare across Africa and India.”

Astria is poised to expand its impact through strategic partnerships and innovative projects, focusing particularly on primary and secondary education worldwide. Collaborations with organizations like Yuva Unstoppable are essential to Astria’s strategy to enhance educational programs and extend its reach.

“Our 15th anniversary is not just about celebrating past achievements, it’s a springboard for future endeavors,” Dr. Bordes stated. “Looking ahead, we are dedicated to intensifying our contributions to primary and secondary education globally, breaking down more barriers in education, and fostering a more inclusive learning environment.”

As Astria Learning continues to lead in the edtech industry with solutions like Learning Management Systems, E-Campuses, and Digital Libraries, its commitment to enhancing educational quality and accessibility remains steadfast.

