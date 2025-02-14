Taskrabbit Scales Partnership with IKEA Across North America and Europe

Taskrabbit’s Seamless Assembly Solution Now Fully Integrated Online and in IKEA Stores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ikea--Taskrabbit, the leading online marketplace for home services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with IKEA. This enhanced collaboration provides IKEA customers with a more seamless shopping and service experience, enabling them to book and pay for their Taskrabbit furniture assembly tasks at the time of purchase. Available in every major metro area in the United States with an IKEA store, as well as nationwide in Canada, Spain, and the United Kingdom, this new integration saves customers valuable time and eliminates stress by streamlining the furniture shopping and set-up process.

Historically, IKEA customers could receive an IKEA furniture assembly quote through the IKEA website while purchasing their furniture, but booking and paying for the assembly service required a separate step on Taskrabbit’s platform. Now, customers can arrange for professional assembly from Taskers at an up-front, transparent price directly at checkout when finalizing their IKEA orders. Assembly tasks are fulfilled by skilled Taskers, independent contractors who find work through the Taskrabbit platform. This not only improves the customer experience, but also provides significant opportunities for Taskers to grow their business.

Initial results show that 50% more customers are adding assembly to their purchase through the new seamless booking experience than the previous process. Additionally, after introducing this new integration, the average order value for purchases including assembly has increased by 4.7X and has resulted in a nearly 40% reduction in returns of some of the retailer’s most complex furniture items.

"We’re excited to bring Taskrabbit’s assembly service to more IKEA locations, offering customers a reliable, hassle-free solution that enhances their overall shopping experience," said Ania Smith, CEO of Taskrabbit. "Longer term, our goal is to scale our offering to additional retailers to provide scalable, high-quality services that surpass customer expectations and drive meaningful value to our partners."

"Taskrabbit’s assembly service has been a game-changer for our customers, offering them convenience and reliability, two must-haves when shopping at IKEA,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO of IKEA U.S. “This integration also provides IKEA with a competitive advantage—we’ve seen improved customer satisfaction and increased sales as customers include assembly with their furniture purchase.”

Taskrabbit and IKEA will continue to work to expand their partnership with deeper technology integrations aimed at enhancing the customer experience. Taskrabbit is also bolstering its business-focused service offerings and exploring partnerships with other retailers globally to provide more consumers with the ease and quality they have come to expect throughout their shopping and set-up experience. To inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit us here.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks, such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements, to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and is available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

Taskrabbit PR Team

Press@taskrabbit.com