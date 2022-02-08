TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence–Tarry Singh joins Marktechpost as an Advisory Board Member. Tarry Singh is Chairman, CEO, and AI Researcher of AI company Real AI Inc and deepkapha AI Research Lab. Tarry has over 25+ years of experience working with data and has advised CxOs of global organizations to set up data-driven organizations from scratch. Tarry invests in AI and Web3 startup and scaleup ventures, speaks regularly at global AI leadership summits worldwide, and conducts workshops on a regular basis with his team of capable scientists.





He leads a team of entrepreneurial scientists who are domain experts in various industry domains such as Healthcare, Energy, Climate Change, Ethics, Education and has deep ML domain expertise in NLP, Computer Vision, Robotics, and other emerging Artificial Intelligence disciplines. He is a board member at HU University Utrecht for AI/Machine Learning as well as Visiting Faculty for AI at the University of Texas, Dallas. Tarry has also been an AI Mentor at Coursera, the world’s #2 Specialization according to Inc.

Tarry is passionate about educating the masses in AI and his enterprise startup Real AI is developing Europe’s first-ever Human-Centered AI Masters together with leading Universities in the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, and Hungary. This multi-million-euro project is co-funded by the European Commission.

Tarry writes in Forbes Magazine about the business impact of AI, he was chosen as top 10 “LinkedIn Voice for DataScience & Analytics 2018” from 600M professionals worldwide and he has been interviewed by leading press such as Al Jazeera/Associated Press to name a few. Since then, he has consistently been chosen as the leading AI expert alongside Alan Turing AI laureates.

Marktechpost, LLC. is a California-based Artificial Intelligence News Platform. Marktechpost’s key focus is spreading AI Awareness across the globe. Starting in 2020, Marktechpost has focused on building a bridge for the general public to walk through and learn about different applications of artificial intelligence. Marktechpost.com has more than 200,000+ views per month and 37,000+ Facebook group members.

Contacts

Asif Razzaq



asif@marktechpost.com