Tarana Announces Gigabit ngFWA in Unlicensed 6 GHz

A wide range of public and private organizations in the United States are now digging in on the hard work required to solve the country’s persistent broadband issues. While several federal- and state-funded public projects are attempting to address the ~12 million families and other locations deemed un- or underserved, other commercial initiatives are aiming to help the more than 50 million families in the US who have very limited options for fast broadband service.

All these initiatives face the same challenge: America’s a big country. And closing long distances with high-speed fiber is often impractically expensive. There have been a number of state-funded projects in the past few years with fiber-build costs in excess of a state-taxpayer-infuriating $100,000 per home. As an alternative, new lower-orbit satellite constellations are markedly better than prior satellite generations, but their limited network capacity makes them best suited to serve only hard-to-reach remote locations. The remaining all-important challenge lies in areas too difficult for fiber and too dense for satellite service — by Tarana’s estimate more than 40 million households nationwide.

G1’s core technology, designed from the ground up exclusively for high-performance home broadband, is now well proven in over 200 commercial networks in 20+ countries, providing 100s of Mbps of connectivity per home at multi-mile ranges despite pervasive obstructions and interference. Importantly, the engineers at Tarana also solved the “uplink problem” inherent in many wireless and wired systems. G1 services feature high uplink speeds and can even deliver symmetric services without sacrificing efficiency. And now with ample 6 GHz spectrum, G1 can offer gigabit-tier services as well.

Basil Alwan, Tarana’s CEO and Chairman, said: “Homes are voracious consumers of bandwidth — 20 to 30x more than a typical 5G mobile device. This new combination of 6 GHz spectrum with our G1 ngFWA platform makes it possible to offer fiber-competitive service plans at scale while still leveraging existing tower and backhaul infrastructure. Wireless is no longer a stop-gap to fiber but rather an ‘end-game’ solution, even for high-bandwidth households.”

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 21 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India.

