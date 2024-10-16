Tarana Announces a New Product to Accelerate Progress on the Digital Divide

The RNv, a lower-cost “Remote Node” radio, will make Tarana’s revolutionary ngFWA technology more accessible for operators.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Live from today’s launch event, Tarana officially announced the RNv: a value-engineered “Remote Node” (RN) — the small radio device installed on a home or business to wirelessly connect residents to reliable, high-speed internet from a distant tower.





Tarana’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology delivers fiber-class speeds with the deployment ease of wireless, even in harsh weather and non-line-of-sight (NLoS) environments. Since its commercial launch in late 2021, the unprecedented performance and capacity of G1 — the company’s novel ngFWA broadband platform — has become the gold standard in wireless broadband delivery. More than 250 service provider customers in 24 countries are deploying Tarana G1 to bring better broadband to their networks more efficiently and cost-effectively.

The RNv is a new version of Tarana’s original RN designed to balance ngFWA technology advances with improved affordability. Engineered for up to 800 Mbps aggregate speeds in unlicensed 5 GHz & 6 GHz spectrum, it offers Tarana’s signature performance at a more attainable price, effectively expanding ngFWA benefits to value-focused consumers and lower-ARPU markets. This new radio is optimal in line-of-sight (LoS) and near-line-of-sight (nLoS) environments at ranges up to 30 kilometers.

The RNv is priced at $399 in volume and will ship in Q1 2025. Click here to learn more.

“The introduction of the RNv is the logical next step for ngFWA technology,” said Tarana CEO, Basil Alwan. “Advanced silicon integration enabled us to take wireless broadband to an entirely new level; the RNv announcement underscores our intent to continue pushing the limits of ngFWA in both cost and performance. Alongside our customers — whose critical work brings reliable broadband to their communities — we’re on a mission to close the digital divide and offer improved broadband choices to consumers worldwide.”

Sebastian Ivanisky, CTO of VTX1 Companies, shared, “Tarana ngFWA has already made a substantial impact on the service reach and speeds we can offer our customers, significantly reducing churn. The RNv will enable us to upgrade more end users and expand our coverage footprint much more economically. We’re very excited to scale our ngFWA deployment to serve more people with fast, reliable internet.”

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

Contacts

For Tarana:



The Guyer Group



tarana@guyergroup.com