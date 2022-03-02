Taqtile Hires Seattle Start-Up Veteran, Tim Brillon, as New CFO

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tim Brillon joins the Taqtile team as CFO. A 20-year veteran of the Seattle start-up and investment community, Tim has helped guide technology companies from infancy through rapid growth. His expertise includes accounting and finance, risk management, and deployment of back-office systems that increase overall operational efficiencies and accountability.





At Taqtile, Tim will manage the company’s finances, positioning the organization for rapid employee and customer growth, and continued investment in its augmented reality (AR) enabled work-instruction platform, Manifest®. He’s developed a unique skillset managing the financial aspects of high-growth technology concerns, helping family-owned and small-staff startups navigate periods of expansive growth. In addition, Tim has significant experience with mergers and acquisitions on both the buy and sell sides.

“ When it comes to helping grow technology startups into industry leaders, Tim has been there and done that,” said Dirck Schou, founder and CEO of Taqtile. “ He clearly understands such an opportunity exists at Taqtile, and he’s already mapping out our trajectory of rapid, sustainable growth and prolonged financial success.”

Over his career, Tim has worked with both public and private technology companies, and spent time in the venture capital and private equity industries. Previously, Tim served as the CFO and Chief Compliance Officer at private-equity firm Evergreen Pacific Partners and was interim CFO for a number of portfolio companies. This experience provided him an in-depth understanding of what is required to successfully manage back-office functions, risk management, strategic application of capital, and momentous growth.

“ I have worked with many tech startups and studied the attributes that contribute to their successes, and Taqtile definitely possesses those qualities,” stated Brillon. “ The Manifest product is incredibly powerful, and the value it’s capable of delivering to customers and their frontline, deskless employees is going to drive Taqtile’s growth for decades.”

