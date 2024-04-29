TAQA Launches Patented Torsional Drilling Technology for Oil & Gas Operators

TAQA’s Threlix™ is designed to assist operators in mitigating drilling dysfunctions across multiple axis in Rotary Steerable Systems applications, improving drilling efficiency and cost reduction

EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industrialization & Energy Services Company TAQA, a leading well solutions provider in the energy industry, continues its commercial launch of Threlix™, a patented technology designed to help oil and gas operators reduce drilling rig downtime by alleviating downhole drilling dysfunctions associated with vibration, torsional oscillations and lack of consistent bit engagement. The technology also reduces the comparative repair and maintenance cost to the mitigation tool as well as the associated bottom hole assembly (BHA) components.









Decreased reliability due to drilling problems is a major challenge faced by operators while drilling with Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS). Stick slip, high frequency torsional oscillations (HFTO) and erratic torque cause polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) bit damage and inconsistent drilling, which leads to a significant reduction in rate of penetration (ROP). Drilling dysfunctions also cause damage to expensive BHA components leading to downhole failures and unexpected trips. TAQA developed Threlix to mitigate these costly drilling dysfunctions operators often experience.

“The introduction of Threlix fills a gap in our mitigation portfolio focusing specifically on the RSS market,” said TAQA’s Cory Blanchette, Global Product Line Manager, Downhole Tools. “With decades of experience in the downhole dysfunction mitigation space, we’ve realized what we believe to be the most robust and highest performing torsional mitigation tool on the market today.”

Threlix is unique compared to other torsional drilling technology due to its proprietary helical spring, and fully sealed internal components that reduce internal friction and prevent drilling fluid intrusion within the components. When encountering erratic torque, Threlix rapidly adjusts its length to maintain a consistent depth of cut by balancing counter acting downhole forces to decrease dysfunctions – thus providing increased downhole reliability and improved overall drilling efficiency. Its 100% oil-sealed spring and spline sections provide no contact with drilling fluid, significantly enhancing downhole reliability and performance. This eliminates the need for costly post-run maintenance and reduces associated risks.

Beyond realizing improvements in drilling efficiency and reliability, operators also benefit from TAQA’s full engineering support of Threlix throughout the drilling cycle, which includes a pre analysis of offset wells and post run analysis. To prove the efficacy of Threlix, TAQA can provide an in house designed downhole sensor that measures tri-axial vibrations and HFTO up to 500Hz. Based on data from operators around the world, Threlix is engineered to meet the requirements of any formation and application – from shales to carbonate to deep extended reach drilling (ERD) and offshore.

A major operator in the Montney play, British Columbia, was seeking to increase bit and RSS life in their 6.25” production sections while maintaining consistent parameters and reaching total depth (TD) in a single bit run. After performing a detailed pre run analysis, Threlix was added to their motorized RSS. The improved drilling consistency and significant decrease in vibrations allowed for a 38% increase in average ROP and single bit run of the section. The image below shares more details on the performance.

For more information on Threlix, please visit: https://www.tq.com/solutions/drilling-solutions/downhole-tools/performance-enhancement/threlix/.

About TAQA

Established in Saudi Arabia in 2003, TAQA provides products and solutions to the energy industry, enabling the performance of its customers. TAQA innovates by developing and deploying technologies, products and services and building long-term customer relationships. With more than 5,500 employees across 20 countries, TAQA’s well services portfolio includes Coiled Tubing & Stimulation, Cementing, Wireline, Frac, Directional Drilling, Downhole Tools, Completions, Well Testing, Slickline, Inspection, H2S Safety, and Logging & Perforating. Learn more about us at www.tq.com.

Contacts

Sylvester Palacios, Jr.



Pierpont Communications, Inc.



+1 210.912.2706



spalacios@piercom.com