Synadia Furthers Commitment to Connected Enterprises With Executive Hire and Promotion

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synadia Communications, Inc., renowned for its enterprise platform powering distributed applications and used by global leaders in retail, finance, manufacturing, gaming and government, announces two additions to its executive team.

Justyna Bak is appointed as Synadia’s first Vice President of Marketing.

Byron Ruth is promoted to Vice President of Engineering and Product.

Synadia CEO Derek Collison sees both moves as pivotal for the growth of the company. Synadia was started by the creators of NATS, an open-source platform that powers tens of thousands of business-critical applications.

“Synadia is poised to become the global leader in modernizing user experiences with traditional and next-generation applications, including AI and connected vehicles,” said Collison. “We’re addressing the application needs of modern enterprises – simply and securely across multi-cloud and edge environments with a single platform, which is unique.”

“Both executives will accelerate our mission,” he adds. “Welcoming Justyna, a power player in cloud marketing, and expanding Byron’s role, who has already made a significant impact on our success, will ensure we continue to provide our customers with exceptional products and experiences. That’s our goal.”

Bak joins Synadia from Google. As Head of Product Marketing, she helped accelerate customer adoption of Google Cloud’s data and AI services, led marketing and sales enablement for generative AI, and shifted the go-to-market strategy for the Firebase developer platform from organic growth to high-value customer adoption. Prior to Google, Justyna had leadership roles at Riverbed Technology and Apcera, where she led strategic marketing initiatives and built her reputation for excellence in data analytics, artificial intelligence, app development, and networking.

“At Google, I saw the rapid growth of edge computing, autonomous vehicles, and generative AI. Applications became more distributed and sophisticated in finance, retail, and healthcare. I trust my experience; I was one of the first passengers in a self-driving car,” she notes. “This innovation is personal to me and drives significant demand for Synadia’s offerings. Our market timing is perfect, and customer momentum is strong. One in ten of the Global 100 have adopted NATS—join them.”

Ruth joined Synadia after 15 years at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) building data systems and analytical tooling, as their Director of Scientific Research Applications and Engineering. He made translational pediatric research more accessible, reproducible, and scalable as the data sizes and variability increased.

At Synadia, Ruth focused on developer relations as a long-time NATS user and community member. He created the site NATS by Example and Synadia’s NATS newsletter. During his tenure, Ruth developed the community, customers, and contributed to user experience reviews of Synadia products. He organized Synadia’s first virtual event, RethinkConn, co-hosted the NATS.fm podcast, bootstrapped the NATS ambassador program, and became the NATS release manager.

Ruth is focused on driving even greater impact with Synadia’s solutions, especially when developers are fatigued by unnecessary complexity in distributed application design and operations. “At Synadia, we are focused on reducing unnecessary complexity, but also making essential complexity simpler for distributed applications. These systems are not easy, but they are necessary to have an impact on the global economy.”

Both executives see the opportunities and synergies ahead. Bak’s data and AI expertise become crucial for developing strategies, expanding market presence, and driving further customer adoption. As a product engineering leader, Ruth can translate evolving business needs into solutions.

Synadia provides a secure, scalable, and high-performance data and communications platform designed for modern systems. It empowers developers and enterprises to accelerate the delivery of distributed applications. Synadia leverages NATS, a connective technology, to enable real-time, secure communication across cloud, on-premises, edge, and IoT environments. NATS is an open-source platform powering thousands of applications globally. Founded in 2017, Synadia is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Forgepoint Capital, True Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, LDVP, Singtel, Accenture, and Samsung Next. Synadia’s diverse customer base ranges from innovative startups to Global 500 enterprises in Finance, Retail, Automotive, and Industrial Manufacturing to innovative startups across FinTech, AI, Green Energy, and Gaming. Learn more at https://www.synadia.com/.

