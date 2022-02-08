Home Business Wire TapResearch Launches Market Intelligence Solutions™ Powering Actionable Real-Time Insights for Global Brands
Business Wire

TapResearch Launches Market Intelligence Solutions™ Powering Actionable Real-Time Insights for Global Brands

di Business Wire

Customer ‘King’s Hawaiian’ Brand Achieves 10X Results Compared to Traditional Research Alternatives

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TapResearch, a leading market intelligence solution provider, today announced the launch of its Market Intelligence Solutions™ platform comprising Market Insights and Brand Insights. Market Intelligence Solutions is an intuitive centralized platform that enables researchers and marketers to easily survey their target audience and get real-time actionable insights with ease, including consumer preferences and behavior towards their product or brand, as well as key market trends.

“The fact that the world is changing more quickly than ever before, has created a research technology-fueled boom in the Market Research industry,” said TapResearch’s CEO Aaron Platshon. “We are thrilled to introduce our new real-time insights solutions that make it ten times easier for brands to inform their decisions with insights directly from their target market.”

Market Insights by TapResearch empowers companies to easily conduct online surveys to track and measure human behavior and preferences so they can make critical decisions with confidence.

Brand Insights by TapResearch enables them to drive growth and consumer loyalty with custom, high-frequency tracking of their brand in real-time, powered by the TapResearch Global Audience Network. Audience Network is the TapResearch proprietary network that reaches 20M+ real consumers (not professional panelists) through the popular mobile apps they use every day.

Customers like King’s Hawaiian use Brand Insights by TapResearch to get full-funnel reporting on three key sources of data: marketing spend, brand health tracking, and sales data. With Brand Insights, King’s Hawaiian has been able to get continuous insight into product-level health metrics that enable campaign-level attribution. The output is a 10X brand tracker that provides King’s with continuous insight into their brand, product, competitive intel, and campaign performance, 52-weeks per year. “TapResearch is providing us with an entirely new source of actionable insights about our brands, products, consumer preferences, and competitors. The quality and consistency of the data are enabling our team to measure key market signals, like price sensitivity, in a way that informs decisions on a weekly basis.” Troy Figgins – Head of Consumer Insights, King’s Hawaiian.

Learn more about Market Insights and Brand Insights on our website and blog.

About TapResearch

TapResearch is a leading real-time market intelligence platform empowering any company to access critical market and brand insights to make better decisions. Our Audience Network connects tens of millions of people across 28 major markets with surveys in the apps they use every day. Through this network, we deliver unprecedented reach and are quickly becoming the data collection backbone for the research industry. We partner with leading app publishers to offer rewarded experiences to millions of mobile users worldwide, collecting high-value insights with ease, speed, and affordability.

Contacts

Ellie Soleymani

Ellie@tapresearch.com
404-514-7355

Articoli correlati

Rouses Markets Expands eCommerce Offerings With eGrowcery

Business Wire Business Wire -
Solution provider empowers retailer and delivers branded convenience to Rouses’ customers THIBODAUX, La. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rouses Markets has...
Continua a leggere

InfluxData Named a Winner in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
InfluxDB Cloud wins Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things category SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, creator of the...
Continua a leggere

Lightmatter, Harvard and Boston University Collaborate to Create Electro-Photonic Systems for Autonomous Vehicles Under New $4.8M IARPA Project

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), known for investing in research that tackles some of the most difficult...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Verisure safer internet day

Safer Internet Day: Verisure analizza il rapporto con la sicurezza domestica

Sicurezza