Taoglas Launches Industry Leading EDGE System-on-Module Portfolio for Rapid IoT Deployment

Taoglas’ award-winning technology stack of hardware, firmware, device management and cloud analytics can cut time-to-market by up to 80% for any IoT application

BARCELONA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—MWC 2021 – Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today launched its comprehensive System-on-Module (SoM) portfolio for instant IoT development, designed for a range of technology applications including transportation, remote healthcare and smart buildings.

The new SoMs are based on Taoglas’ award-winning design platform and offer the ultimate degree of flexibility and scalability while shortening time-to-market for OEMs and enterprises. Taoglas customers can choose from any of its multi-sensor, pre-certified boards, making the IoT design process as simple as activating a SIM card.

Taoglas’ EDGE™portfolio delivers exceptional functionality while integrating many technologies, including edge computing, centimeter-level positioning, a variety of cellular standards and connectivity options, artificial intelligence, machine learning and machine vision AI — targeting applications as varied as smart agriculture, smart buildings, transportation, autonomous devices, V2X, construction and healthcare.

“Whether it’s in the area of connected health, energy and utility, agriculture and industrial, or construction, Taoglas can ensure your project doesn’t come up against any of the common challenges that normally face IoT projects time to market,” says Adrian Burns, Head IoT Solutions Architect at Taoglas. “With a proven and highly-reliable platform and approach, our team of world-class firmware and hardware experts, front-end and back-end developers and RF engineers will work with you to bring industry-leading IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. By working with Taoglas, there’s no need to engage in a long and expensive design process.”

“We can provide development, manufacturing and supply services for the complete hardware solution to be the one-stop-shop for enterprises looking to transform their business through IoT. Taoglas can take one of our off-the-shelf SoMs and use it as is in your device to provide computing and connectivity, or we can quickly customize it with additional functionality, for example adding a camera vision component, or integrating it into your existing legacy equipment.” Adrian continued.

With a flexible offering covering most connectivity options, global positioning standards, vision AI and sensors, the Taoglas EDGE™ SoM portfolio is a complete edge-to-cloud enablement platform comprising of hardware, a cloud-based management platform and connectivity — helping enterprises reduce the cost and complexity of introducing IoT strategies and providing real-time insights and intelligence to help advance a smarter and safer future. Common attributes for all of Taoglas’ EDGE SoMs are:

Highly-reliable robust codebase

Low-power

Cybersecure

Device lifecycle management

Integration with Taoglas Insights™ cloud-based platform for device, data management and analytics

On-board sensors

On-board optimized antennas with optional external antenna options

Firmware maintenance support, upgrade services and OTA updates

Taoglas has the expertise and experience to help enterprises get IoT solutions to market on time, the first time. Taoglas’ hardware and software experts will work with our customers from initial strategy definition through to the design, build, deployment, manufacturing and lifecycle management. All technologies are properly integrated into your solution, always connected, easy-to-use, low-power, secure, intelligent and market-ready.

Taoglas SoM portfolio includes:

The new Taoglas EDGE™ EC55 is based on Taoglas’ award-winning Taoglas EDGE EC45 SoM. It has seven onboard environmental and movement sensors, cellular and Bluetooth connectivity and is based on ARM Cortex M7 processor, firmware/OS RTOS, validated applications libraries (Real-time performance) and comes with an advanced on-board analytics engine (Kinetica).

The Taoglas EDGE™ EM15 is a compact multi-sensor SoM with cellular, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth classic, BLE5.2 (AOA/AOD) connectivity with ultra-low power consumption in a small form factor. It features a dual-core processor, optimised firmware/OS RTOS, validated applications libraries (Real-time performance) and comes with an advanced on-board analytics engine (Kinetica).

The Taoglas EDGE™ IG25 is an industrial multi-sensor SoM with cellular and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n connectivity including industrial communication protocols, integrated digital and analog I/Os, industrial grade connectors, low power consumption and also features a dual-core processor, firmware/OS RTOS and applications.

With Taoglas’ production-ready SoMs, cloud platform and APIs, Taoglas offers turnkey IoT hardware and software platforms as well as comprehensive development services, manufacturing capabilities and expert technical support. Samples are currently available with different cellular options depending on customers’ use cases.

To find out more information about the Taoglas SoM portfolio, please visit www.taoglas.com or schedule a call with our solutions architects by clicking here.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach that mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

