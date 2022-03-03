Tanzanite Silicon Solutions Demonstrates Industry’s First CXL Based Memory Expansion and Memory Pooling Products, Ushering in the Era of Next Generation Composable Data Centers

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanzanite Silicon Solutions Inc., the leader in the development of Compute Express LinkTM (CXLTM) based products, is unveiling its architectural vision and product roadmap with an SoC mapped to FPGA Proof-Of-Concept vehicle demonstrating Memory Expansion and Memory Pooling, with multi-host CXL based connectivity.





Explosive demand for memory and compute to meet the needs of emerging applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), blockchain technology, and the metaverse is outpacing monolithic systems. A disaggregated data center design with composable components for CPU, memory, storage, GPU, and XPU is needed to provide flexible and dynamic pooling of resources to meet the varying demands of heterogenous workloads in an optimal and efficient manner.

Tanzanite’s visionary TanzanoidTZ architecture and purpose-built design of a “Smart Logic Interface Connector” (SLICTZ) SoC enables independent scaling and sharing of memory and compute in a pool with low latency within and across server racks. The Tanzanite solution provides a highly scalable architecture for exa-scale level memory capacity and compute acceleration, supporting multiple industry standard form-factors, ranging from E1.S, E3.S, memory expansion board, and memory appliance.

Tanzanite’s scalable, low latency CXL optimized fabric with caching, advanced security and RAS features enable a multitude of use cases:

Advanced Memory Expansion with optional persistency support

Memory Pooling and Tiering

CXL Switch

Near Memory Compute

The first generation TanzanoidTZ tiered memory appliance enables multiple CPUs to access up to 80 TB of memory capacity with 16 DDR5/32 DDR4 channel equivalent bandwidth per host, with latencies lower than dual socket servers.

“CXL promises to fundamentally transform data center architectures by enabling disaggregation and composability, and I am pleased to see the continued development of technologies that deliver on this promise. I am particularly excited to see the advancement of the CXL Memory Expander ecosystem in memory pooling and tiering applications, as this is crucial in addressing the workload demands of the Big Data era,” said Cheolmin Park, Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics and Director of the CXL Consortium.

“We are in deep engagement with industry leaders in the advancement of composable data centers leveraging the capabilities of CXL. Feedback from our prospective customers validates our leadership vision and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with CPU, memory vendors and partners, as well as customers, to accelerate the deployment of CXL based solutions for various data center use cases,” stated Shalesh Thusoo, CEO, CTO and Founder of Tanzanite Silicon Solutions.

Link to Demo

Tanzanite’s product POC showcases Memory Expansion and Memory Pooling across multiple servers. The lab configuration of two Next Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids) based Archer City systems, along with Tanzanite’s SLICTZ SoC implemented in an Intel Agilex FPGA, was used to demonstrate 32 GB of clustered memory allocated across two hosts.

This is the industry’s first demonstration of memory pooling, and validates CXL based disaggregation and sharing of resources.

“We’re excited to see a memory pooling Proof-of-Concept (POC) from Tanzanite demonstrating how CXL enables increased memory bandwidth, capacity and utilization within and across servers,” said Siamak Tavallaei, CXL Consortium President. “Tanzanite is a valuable member of the CXL Consortium, contributing its expertise in memory expansion and pooling, with large scaling capabilities for the next generation datacenter design.”

“We are excited to see companies like Tanzanite Silicon Solutions bring their vision on a multitude of use cases enabled by CXL to life,” said Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. “Startup companies will enrich the ecosystem and help drive the rapid innovation of CXL based data center solutions.”

