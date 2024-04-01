Tanium XEM and Microsoft Copilot for Security Team Up to Deliver Real-Time, AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Converged Endpoint Management leader bolsters Microsoft’s AI security offering with real-time data to deliver cyber defense at the speed and scale of AI

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced its participation in the general availability of Microsoft Copilot for Security. Through this strategic partnership, Tanium will feed its real-time endpoint data and intelligence directly into Microsoft Copilot for Security, eliminating blind spots while allowing security teams to streamline and accelerate incident investigation and response, significantly reducing incident workload while mitigating risks faster. Microsoft Copilot for Security is the first advanced large language model (LLM) combined with a security-specific model.





“When you combine the power of real-time data and the ability to take action through AI, it represents a tremendous opportunity for organizations looking to manage their environments, mitigate risks, and remediate incidents before damage occurs,” said Matt Quinn, chief technology officer, Tanium. “Today’s announcement represents a new era of generative AI and furthers a commitment to our joint customers in providing the power of certainty.”

This collaborative solution is a powerful tool that drives organizational resiliency with unmatched speed, accuracy, and usability for security teams. Tanium’s XEM platform, combined with Microsoft Copilot for Security’s LLM, provides teams with relevant insights to monitor across all endpoints in real-time and enables them to quickly investigate and remediate security incidents while minimizing the industry’s skills gap.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity,” said Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real.”

“As a cybersecurity consulting leader our goal is very much to ensure Copilot for Security becomes a deeply embedded part of our clients’ daily lives, with the goal to modernize security operations and security administration tasks,” said Jason Revill, global practice lead – IAM and Data Protection, Avanade. “The combination of Tanium’s real-time data and Copilot’s AI-driven action offers immense potential to reduce clients’ cyber threats, regulate environments, and resolve incidents proactively in a matter of minutes.”

Microsoft Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that increases security professionals’ ability to respond to threats quickly, process signals in real-time, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced LLM that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 78 trillion daily signals.

