Tanium Wins Top Spot for Endpoint Security in 2022 CISO Choice Awards

Industry award recognizes leaders in key technology and business categories based on the real-world perspectives of security company officers and practitioners

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced it has won best-in-class for endpoint security in the CISO Choice Awards™ 2022, selected by a distinguished panel of CISO judges who have served at some of the world’s best-known companies.

The Tanium XEM platform won top honors for its market-leading capabilities that unify disparate teams and workflows across the organization while protecting every endpoint from cyber threats. Tanium’s unique approach integrates IT, Risk and Compliance, and Security into a single platform, complementing anti-malware solutions with holistic real-time visibility, management, and remediation capabilities to improve cyber resilience and reduce IT shelfware.

“With Tanium, CISOs can see instantly whether hundreds of thousands of assets are installed, configured, patched, and used according to their policies,” said Tanium CMO Steve Daheb. “Only XEM delivers up-to-the-minute endpoint visibility and control across users, clouds, IoT devices, making it easy for CIOs and CISOs alike to collect, assess, and act on data across teams and workflows for real-time risk mitigation and attack-surface reduction.”

XEM continues to win accolades from across the industry for its patented linear-chain architecture, providing cyber defense at scale, and a fully extensible data model with the ability to customize Tanium in any environment and with any desired integration among existing tools, decreasing IT complexity and cost.

“The Tanium XEM platform can reduce the ongoing costs and technical debt so many organizations struggle with today,” said Nic Surpatanu, chief product officer at Tanium. “The lightweight Tanium single agent provides award-winning visibility to real-time endpoint data with advanced security remediation, whether on-prem or in the cloud with capabilities unmatched in the industry, as this most recent award attests.”

Only Tanium offers the convergence of real-time decision making, management, and remediation from a single pane of glass for one shared source of truth, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy that brings together siloed teams from across an organization—boosting security and business outcomes for any size and type of company. XEM makes business insight readily available, reducing time to incident resolution, decreasing shelfware, and mitigating organizational downtime risk.

