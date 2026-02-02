Tanium Channel Leaders Named to 2026 CRN® Channel Chief List

Autonomous IT leader’s SVP of Global Partner Sales and VP of Global Strategic Partners recognized for commitment to innovation and channel growth

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Tony Beller, senior vice president of global partner sales, and Mark Miller, vice president of global strategic partners, for inclusion in the 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, executive editor, CRN.

Named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list for the second consecutive year, Beller is an experienced channel and alliance leader who has played a key role in evolving the company’s channel strategy and global partner ecosystem. He is responsible for strengthening partner enablement and expanding partner engagement across sales, technical and services motions. Beller has also been instrumental in strengthening the company’s global partner program, Tanium Partner Advantage, to empower partners to differentiate beyond traditional resale by enabling high-value services built on Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence.

Under Beller’s leadership, Tanium restructured the partner program in 2025 to revamp partnership benefits, with the goal of helping strategic partners that are investing in Tanium to accelerate their time to value with Tanium’s Autonomous IT Platform. Through continued investment, co-branded campaigns and joint solution alignment with partners such as Microsoft and ServiceNow, Tanium enables partners to expand their assessment, deployment and integration services. The result is differentiated offerings that deepen customer engagement and drive shared growth.

“Being once again recognized by CRN underscores the momentum we’ve built in scaling a global partner ecosystem focused on accelerated growth and customer outcomes,” said Beller. “We’re continuing to invest in partner-led innovation, enablement and regional alignment to support long-term partner growth.”

Miller was also recognized as one of the industry's most influential channel leaders with more than 30 years of experience in the software industry. He leads Tanium’s most strategic global partner relationships, including global systems integrators, managed service providers and key strategic alliances. He has helped drive partner-led growth through joint solutions, co-selling initiatives and services engagement with Tanium’s largest enterprise customers.

“We pride ourselves in our partner-first approach that delivers the right products, programs, profitability and predictability to help the right partners build high-value solutions and services on the Tanium platform,” said Miller. “Our goal is to invest deeply and support growth with strategic partners that have a vested interest in a relationship with Tanium and are consistently delivering meaningful outcomes to customers. This recognition validates the impact of those partnerships and reinforces our commitment to a channel-first strategy.”

To learn more about how Tanium drives partner success by providing the tools, training and go-to-market support to make businesses unstoppable, visit: https://www.tanium.com/partners/.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

