Tangoe Recognized as 2024 Mobile Device Management Provider of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough Awards

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe, the leading IT expense management solution for over two decades, announced today that its managed mobility service, Tangoe One Mobile, has been presented with the “Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year” award by the Mobile Breakthrough awards program. This award recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market. Winners exemplify the world’s best mobile companies, representing breakthrough mobile technology innovation around the globe.





Tangoe is recognized for its global leadership in helping clients handle device lifecycle management and mobile cost management simultaneously. As a ten-time Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Mobility Management Services, Tangoe One Mobile manages 14M devices and has saved companies a collective $88.5M in mobile costs over the past 12 months. Clients enjoy end-to-end device support, automated financial management tools, as well as cost optimization capabilities.

“We’re very proud to receive this honor from Mobile Breakthrough,” said James Parker, CEO of Tangoe. “This award serves as evidence of Tangoe’s excellence in delivering both asset and expense management. It highlights our dedication to helping companies of all sizes streamline their mobile operations, maximize IT efficiency, and reduce spending.”

“Mobile, wireless, and telecom infrastructure is the foundation of all modern digital economies, and we are thrilled to recognize the innovators and disruptors driving this modernization,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “We extend our sincere congratulations to the 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners.”

Tangoe stood above the rest with a new Mobile Store making it easier for companies to maintain control over orders and costs. This eCommerce platform gives employees self-service purchasing power while parameters guide their orders according to company policies. Winning companies were selected based on a variety of criteria culminating in breakthrough solutions, including the most innovative and technologically advanced services.

Tangoe is now a two-time winner. In 2023, Mobile Breakthrough presented Tangoe with the Mobile Device Management Innovation Award, celebrating Help Desk support in 16+ languages, unified endpoint security solutions, and comprehensive offerings that accommodate both corporate-owned devices and bring-your-own devices.

About Tangoe

Tangoe pioneered technology expense management more than 20 years ago, and today we’re the industry leader driving innovation through AI-powered automation, 70+ patents, and the largest ecosystem of global partners. We specialize in helping enterprises of all sizes save money, utilize IT resources more effectively, and gain visibility and control over their spending and mobile devices. With the industry’s first complete solution for telecom, mobile, and cloud cost optimization alongside the largest technology spend under management, Tangoe is the preferred partner for those seeking cost savings, financial predictability, and ROI for digital innovation. Visit us at Tangoe.com and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jody Gilliam



Jody.Gilliam@Tangoe.com