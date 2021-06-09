Tangoe Announces Device as a Service (DaaS) Offering at Customer Event, Connect 2021

Managed Mobility Services and DaaS combine to free IT departments from day-to-day device management and support tasks

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe, the global leader in telecom, mobile, and cloud expense management and managed mobility services, today announced the launch of its Device as a Service (DaaS) offering at their premier customer event, Connect 2021. Combined with their award-winning Tangoe One Mobile application, DaaS merges hardware and device lifecycle management into a single, fixed-cost service to help organizations lower total cost of ownership, boost organizational productivity, enhance the employee experience, and reduce strain on overburdened IT departments.

“Procuring, fulfilling, deploying, and managing multiple devices from multiple vendors is often an excruciating and expensive task for IT departments,” said Bryan Seidensticker, Tangoe VP of Services. “Limited resources and visibility increase costs and lower productivity. Our comprehensive DaaS offering covers the entire device life cycle, from procurement to deployment to recycling – enabling IT departments to focus on more strategic projects while also gaining visibility and cost control within their mobile program.”

Tangoe’s DaaS offering is a response to customers who have asked for a modernized approach to leverage the technological advances associated with current devices and relief from the challenges associated with deploying, provisioning, configuring, kitting, and managing global IT assets. Tangoe’s DaaS sustainable solution solves these challenges and gives CFOs a predictable, monthly expense that they can budget and forecast for.

Additional benefits include:

End-to-end, fully managed services combined with device life cycle management, regardless of brand, carrier, or vendor.

Flexibility with cash flow and increased visibility into overall IT budgets, allowing organizations to scale up or down with a controlled, predictable monthly price.

Increased security and compliance with a centralized order management system that integrates exiting procurement rules and policies.

Employee satisfaction and productivity boost with the latest technology configured to their individual needs and a deeper, approved device selection.

Full device repair, asset value recovery and environmentally sustainable recycling capabilities.

“Our main goal at Tangoe is to improve the customer experience by utilizing our existing, advanced technological capabilities to provide solutions aligned to evolving organizational needs,” said James Parker, Tangoe CEO. “Tangoe’s DaaS solution provides a cost-effective and budget friendly path for our customers to better manage expenses and optimize operations. There is huge need for increased levels of flexibility and we firmly believe this expansion of our offerings will help us build stronger relationships while driving recurring revenue.”

