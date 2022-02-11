TANAAKK HITSERIES Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to HITSERIES from TANAAKK to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure–TANAAKK K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Shoichiro Tanaka, “TANAAKK”) today announced the availability of HITSERIES in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.

TANAAKK customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

HITSERIES includes reference architectures, quick-start container images and hands-on support from TANAAKK’s developer team. HITSERIES has broad Fortune Global 500 customer base in automotive, energy, oil, retail, finance, construction and logistics.

In Japan alone, there is an annual R&D expenditure of US$190 billion. TANAAKK provides key benefits to migrate the fruit of research and development (R&D) onto cloud-native, scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS). HITSERIES supports startups to achieve US$100,000,000 of new revenue within 5 years through a combination of DevOps, RevOps (revenue operations), and EquityOps (equity operations).

HITSERIES provides key benefits for CEOs, CTOs including 10-times faster innovation with low-cost operations, rapid procurement and deployment, and consumption-based subscription pricing. TANAAKK finds growth options in R&D, selects the right cloud SaaS scheme and provides liquidity to discounted intellectual assets.

“We’re pleased to scale HITSERIES through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Any cloud-native business inherently has the critical demand for DevOps and RevOps excellence. SaaS owners have to select the right architecture for growth. HITSERIES realizes the appropriate growth scheme,” said Shoichiro Tanaka, CEO, TANAAKK Inc.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome HITSERIES from TANAAKK Inc. to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about HITSERIES at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About TANAAKK

TANAAKK provides growth as a service for Fortune Global 500 to maximize shareholders value. www.tanaakk.com

