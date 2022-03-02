Tamara Bohlig Joins SmartBiz as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartBiz®, the leading AI-powered financing platform for small businesses, announced a new member of its senior leadership team with the addition of Tamara Bohlig as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).





Tamara Bohlig, a seasoned marketing leader with a proven track record scaling high-growth organizations in the fintech space, will be responsible for driving brand building and corporate communications strategies. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for AssetMark, Inc.®, where she was instrumental in helping lead the company to IPO.

“We are thrilled to have Tamara on board as we move towards future growth,” says SmartBiz CEO, Evan Singer. “Tamara is fully aligned with the SmartBiz mission of helping to equip every entrepreneur with reliable access to smart capital. Her breadth of experience spearheading a rapidly scaling organization within the fintech industry is the ideal fit for our current inflection point.”

“I’m very excited to leverage my experience to help positively impact the small business community by helping to scale such a promising product,” says Bohlig. “I’ve long admired the way SmartBiz brings together AI technology and exceptional service. I’m looking forward to helping more entrepreneurs achieve their ambitions – particularly women, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs who are currently underserved by the financial community.”

Bohlig brings 30+ years of marketing and leadership experience in a variety of industries, including consumer products, technology, and financial services. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors for Axos Financial, Inc.® and Axos Bank. She holds a BA from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT SMARTBIZ

SmartBiz is the leading AI-powered small business financing platform equipping entrepreneurs with access to the right capital at the right time. To date, SmartBiz has connected borrowers with more than $9 billion in PPP, SBA 7(a), and bank term loans while increasing efficiency for its network of banks and trusted lending partners. More than 230,000 entrepreneurs have utilized SmartBiz to access the funding they need to grow, with 60% of loans made to minority, women, or veteran-owned businesses. SmartBiz Loans was named the Top Small Business Lending Platform by LendIt Fintech® in 2022 for excellence in keeping the economy running through successful loan performance, volume, growth, product diversity, and innovation.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, SmartBiz is backed by Venrock®, Investor Growth Capital®, First Round Capital®, Baseline Ventures®, and Uncork Capital®. Learn more about SmartBiz at: smartbizloans.com.

