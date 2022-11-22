Talkwalker Wins Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards

Talkwalker selected as a best-in-class Social Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, announced it has been selected as a winner in Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards in the category of “Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform.”

The Adweek Best of Tech Partner Awards recognize the top advertising and marketing technology providers across a variety of categories. This is the fourth consecutive year Adweek has recognized the top ad-tech and mar-tech providers via a readers’ choice poll, with finalists being selected by Adweek’s editorial team.

“We believe that Talkwalker is in a league of its own when it comes to social listening and consumer intelligence,” said David Low, CMO at Talkwalker. “Adweek’s recognition is a testament to how we help brands stay aligned with consumers’ demands and the latest trends. We not only want to equip brands with deep insights, but we also want to empower them to put insights to work in new and exciting ways.”

Talkwalker led the industry with a multitude of innovative solutions and social insight capabilities throughout the year. These include unveiling a predictive analytics capability and announcing a partnership and unified solution with Khoros. Talkwalker also leads the industry with the broadest global data coverage on the market and the highest data quality. Its AI model delivers an industry-leading up to an average 90% data sentiment accuracy.

The company has also become widely regarded and referenced for its educational resources for brands that are issued on an annual basis, including the Brand Love 2022 Report and Social Media Trends 2023 Report.

View the complete list of Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partners Award winners on Adweek.com.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer. Recognized as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, Talkwalker brings together market-leading social analytics and AI technology, with unstructured data expertise, and a global team of insights analysts and data storytellers.

Talkwalker enables brands to put consumers at the heart of their decision-making, empowering them to embrace smarter innovation, create more successful campaigns, and provide enhanced customer experiences. With teams around the world, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 global brands to be consumer close, and accelerate their brand growth.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Talkwalker

Tom Francoeur, Senior Media Strategist



Crackle PR for Talkwalker



talkwalker@cracklepr.com