Talkdesk Research Reveals the Role of Customer Service in Driving Consumer Loyalty Will Expand Beyond Support

Organizations have emerging opportunities – and threats – to consider as consumer loyalty increasingly takes into account broader relationships to companies

Fifty-seven percent of consumers report that their loyalty has deepened towards companies that helped their customers during the pandemic.

Forty-six percent of Gen Z consumers say they stopped buying from a company in the past year due to the company’s stance on social issues.

By 2025, 98 percent of organizations plan to implement some level of proactive customer engagement in the contact center, elevating the role of agents to brand ambassadors.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerloyalty—Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today published the latest Talkdesk Research™ report, “The future of customer loyalty.” The report finds that loyalty is being disrupted as consumers rethink their relationships with companies. Although loyalty today is primarily driven by companies’ ability to resolve customer issues on first contact, it will increasingly be shaped by how effectively customer service represents the company in a broader social context.

The pandemic’s disruption to the traditional stability of consumer loyalty has created new opportunities for companies to gain or lose loyal customers. For example, 57 percent of consumers agree that their loyalty has grown with companies that helped their customers during the pandemic. However, the ensuing supply chain crisis is threatening brand loyalty, as 39 percent of consumers report being more likely to purchase from alternative companies than those they have traditionally been loyal to.

Resolving consumer needs on first contact is still the primary driver of consumer loyalty today. However, that will likely change as younger consumers, who develop loyalty based on a company’s position on social issues, sustainability, and diversity, compel companies to rethink how customer service represents the organization beyond a support context alone. Talkdesk Research shows 46 percent of Gen Z consumers stopped buying from a company in the past year due to the company’s stance on social issues, compared to 35 percent of consumers overall. Fifty-three percent of Gen Z respondents also say they started buying from a company specifically due to the company’s diversity in customer service.

As customer service’s influence grows in building loyalty, the contact center is taking on a new role in driving additional revenue through customer engagement. More than two thirds (67 percent) of organizations report that their contact center is transforming – or has already been transformed – into a profit center.

“This new year, consider a resolution to revisit how the contact center fits into your organization’s consumer loyalty strategy. The role of the contact center has transcended beyond basic customer support to addressing broader questions of central importance to many,” said David Gardner, vice president of research and insights, Talkdesk. “This means the role of agents will have to evolve to become a central part of customer loyalty and shift to performing more proactive and thoughtful engagement.”

In this new context, the role of agents will be elevated to brand ambassadors who are able to deeply understand and proactively respond to consumer needs. By 2025, 98 percent of organizations plan to implement some level of proactive customer engagement in the contact center. Strong employee engagement and retention strategies and investments will be key to ensuring the success of these efforts.

For more information on how to prepare for the future of customer loyalty, download the full report. David Gardner, Talkdesk vice president of research & insights, will also lead an interactive workshop on customer loyalty and the contact center at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 from 9-10:30 PT. Register to attend.

Methodology

This report is based primarily on three quantitative online surveys fielded in 2021. Survey 1 was conducted with 650 CX professionals in July 2021 across 10 different global markets. The margin of error for this quantitative study has been calculated at +/- 3.8 percent using a 95 percent confidence interval. Survey 2 was conducted with 365 CX professionals in August 2021 across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The margin of error for this quantitative study has been calculated at +/- 5.1 percent using a 95 percent confidence interval. The third survey, fielded in October 2021, sampled 5,513 consumers between 18 to 75 years of age and across 12 different global markets. The margin of error for this quantitative study has been calculated at +/- 1.3 percent using a 95 percent confidence interval.

Additional Resources

Explore the future of a hybrid work environment and discover new opportunities for improving employee engagement in the contact center

Download the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service to learn why Talkdesk was named a leader in CCaaS

Social Networks

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. We believe that better customer experiences start with AI. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers’ most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, deep vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including Acxiom, Fujitsu, Hunter Douglas, IBM, Trivago, Tuft & Needle, YMCA, and 2U partner with Talkdesk to deliver a better way to great customer experience. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contacts

Camille Beasley



camille.beasley@talkdesk.com

(972) 896-1936