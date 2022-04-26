Talkdesk Introduces the Third, First-of-Its-Kind Industry-Specific Experience Cloud: Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance

CX solution purpose-built to unify the customer journey across policy servicing, claims, and new business

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today introduced Talkdesk Financial Services Experience CloudTM for Insurance. As the industry’s first customer experience (CX) solution purpose-built for unifying the insurance customer journey, the unique platform features deep integrations with leading claims management systems (CMS), policy administration systems (PAS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

“Insurers are operating within a complex environment. Volatile investment markets, emerging competitors, and natural disasters are driving them to increase focus on delivering ever-better CX and squeezing more value from their operations,” said Scott Bright, vice president, financial services product management, Talkdesk. “With Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance, they can unify customer journeys, enable frontline employees to work more efficiently, and be well positioned to not only navigate market challenges, but take advantage of the opportunities.”

Talkdesk ResearchTM underscores the rising importance of CX among financial services and insurance organizations. In recent global surveys, 89% of customers said they expect service and support needs to be resolved quicker, and 71% stated they are more loyal to companies that invest in strengthening CX. Designed to meet and exceed these customer expectations, Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance offers a broad range of benefits:

Increases agility with a complete view of the customer

Out-of-the-box integrations and automation with CMS, PAS, and CRM systems make new business, claims, and policy servicing more convenient.

Easy modification of agent workflows and customer journeys provide flexibility to adapt to changes, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product rollouts, and evolving market conditions.

A holistic view of the client context and interactions helps accelerate new business.

Drives customer loyalty

Pre-trained artificial intelligence and insurance intent libraries lend a “human touch” to digital and self-service options, supporting more empathetic interactions.

Engagement across communication channels – voice, SMS, social, and email – give customers choice in when and how they want to interact.

Automated notifications alert customers to claim updates, policy renewal reminders, and more.

Empowers employees and improves retention

Process automation streamlines servicing of policies, claims, and new business.

Real-time guidance and recommendations for next best actions are derived from customer insights to enable efficient, personalized conversations.

A single workspace gives agents the exact information they need for handling policy changes, cancellation and reinstatements, FNOL, and other priority activities.

Additionally, Talkdesk has joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect program and is building an integration between its Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance and Guidewire ClaimCenter. This integration will be available for download in the Guidewire Marketplace once it has been completed and validated by Guidewire, one of the world’s most trusted P&C insurance platform providers.

“Our partnership with Talkdesk will bring significant business value to insurers, blending the capabilities of a forward-thinking customer experience leader with the premier platform for P&C insurers,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, global solution alliances, Guidewire. “With the upcoming integration of Talkdesk and Guidewire ClaimCenter, insurers will gain improved automation and increased efficiency to address policy and claims servicing more effectively and deliver better experiences for their customers.”

Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud for Insurance joins a growing roster of Talkdesk industry-specific contact center innovations introduced by the company in recent months. Learn more about Talkdesk CX offerings for insurance by visiting booth #5 at Reuters Events: Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA 2022, April 26-27 in Chicago. Ilya Filipov, Talkdesk director of financial services industry strategy, will also present during the session “Make AI Your Most Powerful Customer Experience Tool” on April 27 at 9:35 a.m. CDT.

