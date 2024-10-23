Talkdesk Introduces A Better Way with AI Day to Celebrate Industry-wide Customer Experience Achievements Using Artificial Intelligence

The new national day of celebration marks the conclusion of the Talkdesk 100 Days of Artificial Intelligence, championing the ways companies are transforming customer experience through innovation

A Better Way with AI Day is a first-of-its-kind, dedicated industry holiday celebrating individuals and organizations that deliver exceptional artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experiences.

Talkdesk concludes its 100 Days of AI campaign by celebrating A Better Way with AI Day as part of its participation in the Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Companies and customer experience professionals worldwide are encouraged to join in the celebration by sharing how AI has positively impacted their work and lives.

SAN FRANCISCO & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABetterWayWithAIDay—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today introduced A Better Way with AI Day, a first-of-its-kind, dedicated industry holiday to celebrate people and organizations delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) powered by AI.





As part of the company’s mission to rid the world of bad customer experience, Talkdesk intends for the new day to observe and amplify how exceptional, modern AI-powered CX makes companies more competitive, helps grow revenue, reduces costs, and streamlines operational efficiencies. Companies and people can join the #ABetterWayWithAIDay celebration by sharing their favorite AI innovation and impact, whether in the contact center or their own experience as customers.

A Better Way with AI Day, announced as part of the company’s participation in the Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 in Orlando, Florida, marks the conclusion of the Talkdesk 100 Days of AI. As part of this campaign over the last 100 days, Talkdesk highlighted the value AI-powered CX delivers for customers, shared guidance to help companies navigate the benefits and challenges of AI, and provided opportunities for CX professionals to meet with and learn from Talkdesk AI experts and customers who are making strides advancing CX with AI. Talkdesk also launched several new AI innovations as part of the campaign, including integrating agentic AI across the entire Talkdesk Ascend AI suite, the new Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ for Payers, Talkdesk AI Rewriter and Talkdesk AI Translator, and embedding Talkdesk Copilot™ within Epic Cheers.

Since its inception, Talkdesk has received recognition as a trailblazer in AI innovation. In 2018, Talkdesk Chief Executive Officer and Founder Tiago Paiva introduced a bold strategy for AI-infused customer experience, saying, “AI should be everywhere. From here on out, anything that Talkdesk launches will come with artificial intelligence. Talkdesk AI isn’t just a product — it’s a way of thinking.”

Supporting Quote

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, commented: “As a leader in both the AI and CX industries, Talkdesk is uniquely positioned to lead the market to celebrate AI-powered customer experience innovations. This holiday will become an annual marker for the entire CX industry to pause and reflect on the positive impact of AI on employees, businesses, and customers. We hope brands and customer experience professionals worldwide will join us in the celebration each year on October 23.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Talkdesk Public Relations



pr@talkdesk.com