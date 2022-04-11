Talkdesk CX Cloud Named to Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended Program

Meets rigorous security and performance requirements for Chrome OS as validated CCaaS solution

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO – Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced a deeper partnership with Google as an official Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner. The partner program highlights exceptional Chrome OS partners that deliver an elevated set of features and support on the Chrome OS platform.

“Talkdesk was born in the cloud and is committed to delivering enterprise scale with consumer simplicity,” said Robert Gavin, vice president of Alliances, Talkdesk. “This partnership further reflects our mission to provide organizations with a smarter way to unlock the promise and potential of great customer experiences through highly secure contact center solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to use, and give agents the tools to drive productivity from anywhere.”

According to the Talkdesk Future of Workforce Engagement report, 61% of organizations plan to implement a hybrid workforce model, making contact center security and flexibility a priority. The technical standards of Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program align with the Talkdesk commitment to powering cloud contact center solutions that meet businesses’ rigorous security requirements and enable agents to enjoy the same user experience across all Chrome OS devices, whether in the office, at home, or on the road.

“The Chrome Enterprise Recommended stamp of approval gives Talkdesk customers the added assurance that Talkdesk CX Cloud meets our rigorous technical standards to be considered a validated solution for Chrome OS,” said Gregg Fiddes, head of Chrome Enterprise Technology Partnerships for Chrome OS. “As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid work environments, security, flexibility, deployment, and management are vitally important to supporting their teams and safeguarding customer interactions.”

Talkdesk CX Cloud has been optimized for Chrome OS since day one, as Talkdesk has long recommended that customers and agents access the platform via Chrome for optimal performance and experience. Additionally, more than 60,000 users have leveraged the Talkdesk Click-to-Call Chrome extension, which is also connected through Chrome OS. Learn more about the Talkdesk integration with Chrome OS.

