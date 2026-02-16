TalentSmartEQ’s 2026 State of EQ Report Finds Human Skills Drive Performance in AI Economy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--TalentSmartEQ, the world’s leading provider of emotional intelligence (EQ) solutions, released its 2026 State of EQ Report, examining how leaders and organizations navigate economic uncertainty, rapid change and AI adoption. With insights from nearly 700 leadership, HR and L&D professionals and EQ data from more than 23,000 individuals, the report reveals that the human skills required to make technology effective are the strongest predictor of organizational performance in an AI-driven world.

The report identifies four themes defining a company’s future performance:

Build the “Human Skills Stack”

When asked which skills matter most, technology was first, followed by adaptability to change, critical thinking, emotional intelligence (EQ) and communication. These form a “human skills stack” that enables technology to deliver results. At the center, EQ shapes how leaders respond when priorities collide, feedback is difficult and decisions must be made with incomplete information. Technical capability only creates an advantage when human capability keeps pace.

Uncertainty and Change Test Leaders

Economic uncertainty is the top anticipated business disruptor. Organizational change is also accelerating, with 54% of organizations reporting frequent or constant change, up from 45% in 2025. However, only 41% say they are well-prepared to handle disruption, underscoring the importance of how leaders manage constant pressure.

Internal Alignment a Performance Constraint

While external pressures dominate headlines, the report finds that the critical barrier to execution is internal alignment. Misalignment can erode trust, slow decisions and weaken results.

Leaders Working on Wrong Things

The report reveals a disconnect between leadership intent and impact. Fewer than 5% of leaders share the top three development priorities as their raters, and 45% show no overlap between the behaviors they want to improve and the behaviors their teams say limit their effectiveness. As a result, well-intentioned development investments often fail to produce measurable performance gains.

