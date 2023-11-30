TalentGuard Unveils Groundbreaking Enhancements to WorkforceGPT: Introducing Skill Builder and Skill-Based Learning Link Builder

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TalentGuard, a pioneering talent management company, announces two significant enhancements to its AI-powered workforce intelligence platform, WorkforceGPT: Skill Builder and Skill-Based Learning Link Builder. These revolutionary tools are set to transform the landscape of talent development and workforce management.





The dynamic nature of today’s workforce and job roles necessitates frequent updates to skills and behaviors, requiring both vigilance and adaptability. Accurately defining skills is a complex process involving a deep understanding of diverse roles and their applications in various environments and the integration of both technical and interpersonal aspects aligned with organizational culture. “The great majority of employers surveyed (87%) are adding, or plan to add, some new skills requirements for up to one-half of all existing job roles, according to a Brandon Hall Group™ Study on upskilling and reskilling the workforce.” This challenge is heightened globally, where cultural and geographical differences must be considered. Regularly updating these skill definitions manually is demanding in the fast-paced business world.

WorkforceGPT Skill Builder: Skill Builder is a cutting-edge product designed to generate technical, leadership, and soft skills from scratch in seconds, complete with comprehensive definitions and behavioral indicators across four proficiency levels. This tool empowers organizations to customize and expand their skill libraries with precision and depth, fostering a more dynamic and responsive approach to talent development.

Manually building learning links mapped to skills presents a significant challenge in the modern talent development landscape. This process requires a deep understanding of the evolving skill sets pertinent to various industries and roles and an acute awareness of the learning resources available that can enhance these skills. One of the primary hurdles is ensuring that the learning materials are relevant and up to date, considering the rapid pace of change in technology and industry practices. The challenge is not just in creating these links but in continuously updating and adapting them to stay aligned with the workforce’s dynamic nature of skill requirements.

Workforce GPT Skill-Based Learning Link Builder: Complementing the Skill Builder, the Skill-Based Learning Link Builder is an innovative feature that identifies relevant learning resources. This intelligent tool bridges the gap between skill development and practical learning resources. It enables employees to access targeted training and development opportunities that align with their personal and professional growth objectives.

Benefits and Impact: These enhancements to WorkforceGPT are poised to revolutionize how companies approach skill development and learning. With the ability to create tailored skills and link them to specific learning resources, organizations can foster a more agile, skilled, and competitive workforce. These tools also offer immense value in talent retention, as employees can access personalized development paths that cater to their unique career trajectories.

A Step Towards the Future: “With the introduction of the Skill Builder and Skill-Based Learning Link Builder, TalentGuard reaffirms its commitment to innovation in talent management,” said Linda M. Ginac, CEO of TalentGuard. “We are excited to offer these transformative tools to our clients, helping them not only to identify but also cultivate the skills critical for success in today’s rapidly evolving workplace.”

