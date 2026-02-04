Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2026

Company raises fiscal year 2026 outlook
Fiscal third quarter Net Bookings were $1.76 billion, above Company's guidance range
Net Bookings for fiscal year 2026 are now expected to range from $6.65 to $6.7 billion
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ended December 31, 2025. For further information, please see the third quarter fiscal 2026 results slide deck posted to the Company’s investor relations website at take2games.com/ir.
CEO Comments
Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated: “Our outstanding third quarter results reflect outperformance from all of our labels, and we are once again raising our Net Bookings outlook for Fiscal 2026. With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights
-
Total Net Bookings* grew 28% to $1.76 billion, compared to $1.37 billion during last year’s fiscal third quarter.
- Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending** grew 23% and accounted for 76% of total Net Bookings.
- The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA® 2K26, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast™, Match Factory!™, Empires & Puzzles™, Color Block Jam™, Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption® and Undead Nightmare, Words With Friends™, WWE® 2K25, and Toy Blast™.
-
GAAP net revenue was $1.70 billion, compared to $1.36 billion in last year’s fiscal third quarter.
- Recurrent consumer spending** increased 20% and accounted for 77% of total GAAP net revenue.
- The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA 2K26 and NBA 2K25, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, Match Factory!, Empires & Puzzles, Color Block Jam, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends, WWE 2K25, and Borderlands® 4.
- GAAP net loss was $92.9 million, or $0.50 per share, as compared to $125.2 million, or $0.71 per share, for the comparable period last year.
* Net Bookings is our operational metric and defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.
** Recurrent consumer spending is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
The following data is used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Financial Data
in millions
Statement of Operations
Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue
Stock-based compensation
Amortization of acquired intangibles
Business reorganization
Business acquisition
Other (a)
GAAP
Total net revenue
$1,699.0
58.0
Cost of revenue
753.5
(3.1)
(3.6)
(160.7)
Gross profit
945.5
61.1
3.6
160.7
Operating expenses
984.2
(86.7)
(15.1)
(0.6)
(4.0)
(Loss) income from operations
(38.7)
61.1
90.3
175.8
0.6
4.0
Interest and other, net
(17.1)
(1.6)
4.5
0.1
(Loss) income before income taxes
(55.8)
59.6
90.3
175.8
0.6
8.5
0.1
Non-GAAP
EBITDA
174.8
59.6
90.3
0.6
6.5
0.1
- The above table utilizes a management tax rate of 18%
- Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is 186.5 million
(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar and (ii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026
Take-Two is raising its outlook for the fiscal year and providing its initial outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2026:
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026
The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026
Financial Data
$ in millions except for per share amounts
Outlook (b)
Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue
Stock-based compensation
Amortization of acquired intangibles
Business acquisition and other (c)
GAAP
Total net revenue
$6,550 to $6,600
$100
Cost of revenue
$2,781 to $2,797
$(5)
$31
$(641)
Operating expenses
$3,959 to $3,969
$(333)
$(68)
$(8)
Interest and other, net
$97
$(14)
(Loss) income before income taxes
$(287) to $(263)
$105
$302
$709
$22
Net loss
$(369) to $(338)
Net loss per share
$(2.00) to $(1.84)
Net cash provided by operating activities
approximately $450
Capital expenditures
approximately $180
Non-GAAP
EBITDA
$657 to $681
$105
$302
$8
Operational metric
Net Bookings
$6,650 to $6,700
- Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%
- Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 183.9 million
- Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 186.3 million
(b) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.
(c) Other includes adjustments for (i) business reorganization expenses, (ii) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar, and (iii) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ending March 31, 2026
The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:
Three Months Ending March 31, 2026
Financial Data
$ in millions except for per share amounts
Outlook (b)
Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue
Stock-based compensation
Amortization of acquired intangibles
Business acquisition
GAAP
Total net revenue
$1,573 to $1,623
$(63)
Cost of revenue
$675 to $692
$(10)
$1
$(161)
Operating expenses
$973 to $983
$(79)
$(17)
Interest and other, net
$26
$(4)
(Loss) income before income taxes
$(101) to $(78)
$(53)
$78
$178
$4
Net (loss) income
$(129) to $(99)
Net (loss) income per share
$(0.70) to $(0.54)
Non-GAAP
EBITDA
$138 to $161
$(53)
$78
Operational metric
Net Bookings
$1,510 to $1,560
- Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%
- Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 185.3 million
- Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 187.6 million
(b) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.
Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: a continuation of the current economic backdrop; the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as engagement on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; our ongoing focus on our live services portfolio and new game pipeline; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.
Product Releases
The following have been released since October 1, 2025:
Label
Product
Platforms
Release Date
2K
WWE 2K Mobile for Netflix
iOS, Android
November 19, 2025
Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare
PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2
December 2, 2025
Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare for Netflix
iOS, Android
December 2, 2025
Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto Online: A Safehouse in the Hills
PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox
One, PC
December 10, 2025
Take-Two's future lineup announced to-date includes:
Label
Product
Platforms
Release Date
2K
Sid Meier's Civilization VII for Apple Arcade
iOS
February 5, 2026
2K
PGA TOUR 2K25
Switch 2
February 6, 2026
2K
WWE 2K26
PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC
March 13, 2026
Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto VI
PS5, Xbox Series X|S
November 19, 2026
Zynga
CSR 3
iOS, Android
TBA
Zynga
Top Goal
iOS, Android
TBA
Ghost Story Games
Judas
PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
TBA
2K
Project ETHOS
TBA
TBA
2K
BioShock next iteration
TBA
TBA
Conference Call
Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 (conference ID: 9711440). A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses a Non-GAAP measure of financial performance: EBITDA, which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.
The Company’s management believes it is important to consider EBITDA, in addition to net income, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses, debt-related charges, and income taxes. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding the Company’s ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to the Company’s operations and financial condition.
This Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. This Non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating this Non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, this measure facilitates comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses this Non-GAAP financial measure in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.
Final Results
The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2025.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars – creativity, innovation, and efficiency – guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenue:
Game
$
1,570.3
$
1,243.1
$
4,593.7
$
3,693.7
Advertising
128.7
116.7
382.9
357.4
Total net revenue
1,699.0
1,359.8
4,976.6
4,051.1
Cost of revenue:
Product costs
220.9
200.2
660.6
616.0
Game intangibles
160.1
171.1
477.4
508.0
Licenses
118.3
88.8
343.6
241.1
Internal royalties
167.4
103.1
335.0
249.3
Software development costs and royalties
86.8
36.7
289.0
177.8
Total cost of revenue
753.5
599.9
2,105.6
1,792.2
Gross profit
945.5
759.9
2,871.0
2,258.9
Selling and marketing
433.2
388.9
1,378.6
1,281.6
Research and development
282.7
240.9
812.1
707.4
General and administrative
218.6
189.6
650.6
653.1
Depreciation and amortization
49.1
49.5
148.3
141.6
Business reorganization
0.6
23.1
(3.5
)
89.4
Total operating expenses
984.2
892.0
2,986.1
2,873.1
Loss from operations
(38.7
)
(132.1
)
(115.1
)
(614.2
)
Interest and other, net
(17.1
)
(20.8
)
(70.0
)
(75.2
)
Loss before income taxes
(55.8
)
(152.9
)
(185.1
)
(689.4
)
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
37.1
(27.7
)
53.6
63.3
Net loss
$
(92.9
)
$
(125.2
)
$
(238.7
)
$
(752.7
)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.50
)
$
(0.71
)
$
(1.30
)
$
(4.31
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
185.0
176.0
183.4
174.5
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,160.0
$
1,456.1
Short-term investments
199.0
9.4
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
13.2
14.9
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.9 and $1.6 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
824.1
771.1
Software development costs and licenses
50.2
80.8
Contract assets
87.3
80.8
Prepaid expenses and other
344.8
402.8
Total current assets
3,678.6
2,815.9
Fixed assets, net
453.5
443.8
Right-of-use assets
333.7
326.1
Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion
2,244.7
1,892.6
Goodwill
1,065.7
1,057.3
Other intangibles, net
1,845.8
2,336.0
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
78.6
88.2
Other assets
309.9
220.8
Total assets
$
10,010.5
$
9,180.7
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
191.3
$
194.7
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,100.2
1,127.6
Deferred revenue
1,292.7
1,083.5
Lease liabilities
69.3
61.5
Short-term debt, net
582.2
1,148.5
Total current liabilities
3,235.7
3,615.8
Long-term debt, net
2,487.0
2,512.6
Non-current deferred revenue
20.1
25.4
Non-current lease liabilities
372.8
383.3
Non-current software development royalties
83.4
93.6
Deferred tax liabilities, net
190.8
259.6
Other long-term liabilities
125.1
152.7
Total liabilities
$
6,514.9
$
7,043.0
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 and 300.0 shares authorized; 208.8 and 200.8 shares issued and 185.1 and 177.1 outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
2.1
2.0
Additional paid-in capital
11,847.7
10,312.0
Treasury stock, at cost; 23.7 and 23.7 common shares at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
(1,020.6
)
(1,020.6
)
Accumulated deficit
(7,297.5
)
(7,058.8
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36.1
)
(96.9
)
Total stockholders' equity
$
3,495.6
$
2,137.7
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,010.5
$
9,180.7
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(238.7
)
$
(752.7
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses
282.9
181.2
Stock-based compensation
226.9
244.4
Noncash lease expense
42.3
45.1
Amortization and impairment of intangibles
525.3
563.4
Depreciation
124.1
114.2
Interest expense
114.2
123.9
Other, net
25.8
25.2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases of businesses:
Accounts receivable
(51.8
)
2.9
Software development costs and licenses
(518.5
)
(568.9
)
Prepaid expenses and other current and other non-current assets
(65.9
)
30.1
Deferred revenue
201.0
25.3
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(278.7
)
(358.3
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
388.9
(324.2
)
Investing activities:
Change in bank time deposits
(189.7
)
18.7
Purchases of fixed assets
(126.0
)
(115.3
)
Divestitures
—
36.0
Purchases of long-term investments
(21.2
)
(21.4
)
Business acquisitions
(2.0
)
9.4
Asset acquisitions
(19.9
)
(16.1
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(358.8
)
(88.7
)
Financing activities:
Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards
(2.4
)
—
Issuance of common stock
1,247.0
55.0
Payment for settlement of convertible notes
—
(8.3
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
598.9
Cost of debt
—
(5.4
)
Repayment of debt
(600.0
)
—
Payment of contingent earn-out consideration
—
(12.0
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
644.6
628.2
Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
17.9
(8.4
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
692.6
206.9
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (1)
1,559.2
1,102.0
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period (1)
$
2,251.8
$
1,308.9
(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents shown on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow includes amounts in the Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Geographic Region, Distribution Channel, and Platform Mix
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Amount
% of total
Amount
% of total
Net revenue by geographic region
United States
$
1,012.2
60
%
$
825.7
61
%
International
686.8
40
%
534.1
39
%
Total Net revenue
$
1,699.0
100
%
$
1,359.8
100
%
Net Bookings by geographic region
United States
$
1,047.0
60
%
$
841.8
61
%
International
710.1
40
%
531.6
39
%
Total Net Bookings
$
1,757.1
100
%
$
1,373.4
100
%
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Amount
% of total
Amount
% of total
Net revenue by distribution channel
Digital online
$
1,654.5
97
%
$
1,310.7
96
%
Physical retail and other
44.5
3
%
49.1
4
%
Total Net revenue
$
1,699.0
100
%
$
1,359.8
100
%
Net Bookings by distribution channel
Digital online
$
1,711.7
97
%
$
1,324.0
96
%
Physical retail and other
45.4
3
%
49.4
4
%
Total Net Bookings
$
1,757.1
100
%
$
1,373.4
100
%
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Amount
% of total
Amount
% of total
Net revenue by platform
Mobile
$
865.8
51
%
$
731.6
54
%
Console
652.1
38
%
507.9
37
%
PC and other
181.1
11
%
120.3
9
%
Total Net revenue
$
1,699.0
100
%
$
1,359.8
100
%
Net Bookings by platform
Mobile
$
860.9
49
%
$
709.5
52
%
Console
702.6
40
%
538.0
39
%
PC and other
193.6
11
%
125.9
9
%
Total Net Bookings
$
1,757.1
100
%
$
1,373.4
100
%
Contacts
(Investor Relations)
Nicole Shevins
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-3005
Nicole.Shevins@take2games.com
(Corporate Press)
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com
Read full story here