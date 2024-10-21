Take a 3D Tour of Historic Haunts This Halloween with iGUIDE

Explore a creepy Texas hotel with a living museum, the notorious Ma Barker gang’s hideout in Florida and a former Ohio convent where a nun haunts the basement!

Planitar Inc., makers of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering 3D virtual tours and property data, is providing an immersive tour of three of the most haunted places in the U.S. just in time for Halloween. Using iGUIDE's 3D virtual tours to map these haunted spaces, viewers can experience them from the safety of their armchairs, but beware: their spookiness may still reach you!









The three historic haunted places include:

The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas, is the oldest building of all hotels in the state and claims to be “The World’s Most Haunted Hotel.” The grand Victorian structure is a former cotton warehouse, brothel, and speakeasy with a dark history of murder and suicide. Today, the hotel features a living museum with more than 13,000 square feet of eclectic antiques, including an eerie doll room, a wall-to-wall mirror room and a clown-themed room. Hotel guests report moving dolls and objects, mysterious voices, children’s laughter, and ghostly apparitions.

The Bradford-Ma Barker House in Ocklawaha, Florida, is the site of the longest gun battle in FBI history with the notorious gangster Ma Barker and her gang. FBI director J. Edgar Hoover once called them “the worst criminals in the entire country,” and Ma Barker became the only woman to top the agency’s most wanted list. The home, preserved with historical accuracy to its 1930s origins, is riddled with bullet holes. Ma Barker, who was shot and killed during the shoot-out, is reported to haunt the house. Her Tommy-gun-toting figure is said to lurk on the front porch and yell to visitors to “get out.”

The Collingwood Arts Center, one of the oldest buildings in Toledo, Ohio, is considered one of the city’s most haunted places and is featured in the books, “Ghost Hunting Ohio” and “Haunted Ohio.” Once home to a convent, supernatural sightings have been seen and photographed throughout the Gothic and Romanesque-style structure. The basement is reportedly haunted by the ghost of a nun who died in its depths.

Between now and October 31, visitors can virtually tour these haunted places on iGUIDE’s Spooktober Series and suggest the next haunted property for iGUIDE to explore!

These interactive spooky tours were created using iGUIDE technology. A certified iGUIDE operator used the PLANIX camera system to capture detailed floor plans and create 3D virtual tours of each eerie location. Each 3D virtual tour brings the properties to life, allowing users to experience the space virtually. It features accurate, interactive floor plans and a real-time tagging tool for a comprehensive record of the property. It is the same technology sellers and agents can use to make their properties stand out from the competition and provide home shoppers with the information they need to make informed buying decisions. In much the same way it’s utilized in real estate, iGUIDE can effectively highlight commercial properties or unique tourist locations, such as these historically haunted sites.

The full 3D virtual tours are available here. To learn more about iGUIDE, visit goiguide.com.

About Planitar: Founded in 2013 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data. iGUIDE is the most efficient system for mapping interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements, and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to digitally navigate and explore built environments. For more, visit goiguide.com.

