TaiwanPlus and the Taiwan Overseas Compatriots Foundation Sign MOU for “Overlapped” Project, Fostering Dialogue Between Taiwan and the United States

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaiwanPlus, Taiwan’s first global English-language video streaming platform, and the Taiwan Overseas Compatriots Foundation (TOCF) signed an online MOU on March 24, 2022, kicking off their collaboration on a new project called “Overlapped–Connecting Places and Cultures.” The program will consist of a series of short, English-language videos presenting key cultural differences and commonalities between Taiwan and the United States. The program aims to create a bridge for cultural exchange and dialogue between the two countries.





“Overlapped” plans to harness the creativity of young Taiwanese American influencers to create short videos that introduce unique elements of Taiwan’s culture. TOCF CEO Luke Lee explains, “The core concept behind ‘Overlapped’ allows us to get to know Taiwan’s culture through the perspective of foreigners, while also exploring the cultural similarities and differences between Taiwan and the US.”

TaiwanPlus CEO Joanne Tsai elaborates, “TaiwanPlus was created to let the world hear Taiwan’s voice. We know this mission is not an easy one, but it is an extremely important and meaningful challenge. I am happy to have an opportunity to connect with American audiences through the ‘Overlapped’ project and ultimately allow more people to hear Taiwan’s voice.”

Minister Chen-yuan Tung of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) witnessed the virtual signing of the MOU and delivered a speech in Houston. According to the minister, “The collaboration between TOCF and TaiwanPlus not only links the friendship between Taiwan and the US through audio and video, but also furthers the development of innovative content from the overseas community, enhances social connection between the two nations, and carries out diplomacy abroad.”

TOCF Chairman Ming-Ying Wu added, “All Taiwanese American youth are goodwill ambassadors, bringing Taiwan’s spirit of friendship to the world.”

TOCF’s International Youth Leader Working Group hosted the online event. The event was convened by Shu-Ying Li, the Honorary Chairwoman of the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women. The International Leadership Foundation (ILF) and National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship CEO Chiling Tong, OCAC member and recipient of the 2022 White House Lifetime Achievement Award Yueh-Chu Pai, Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau Asia-Pacific Office President Yi Yao and Houston Taiwanese Association President Chen Yi-ling were also in attendance. Taiwanese across the United States have expressed their continued public support for the project and the development of the Taiwanese-American youth community.

