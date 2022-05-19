Taiwan Excellence’s “Smart Tech, Smart Clothing” Webinar Highlights Innovations from Taiwan for the Outdoor Industry

May 26th virtual event offers buyers first look at smart wearables for outdoor sports and fitness

DENVER & TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthyliving—Outdoor Retailer Summer Show — Wearable devices, once a novelty, are today a “must-have,” thanks in part to a heightened focus on healthful living and a growing comfort with technology. Now, wearables combined with smart textiles — “smart wearables”— are the upcoming hot items in the outdoor industry. Taiwan Excellence — the symbol encapsulating Taiwan’s best and most innovative products — will host a “Smart Tech, Smart Clothing: Innovations from Taiwan for the Outdoor Industry” webinar on May 26 to showcase and familiarize buyers with the country’s cutting-edge “smart wearables” designed for outdoor sports and fitness.





Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, and in partnership with the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show, the webinar will spotlight advancements from three trailblazing Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies in the outdoor industry:

ASUSTek Computer – aka ASUS, is a smart-healthcare solutions leader and a global computer hardware and electronics manufacturer.

Makalot Industrial – leading garment manufacturer and smart apparel innovator.

WiseChip Semiconductor – leader in organic light emitting diode (OLED) and EOL products.

The event will also feature remarks from two distinguished speakers. Mr. Simon Wang, Executive Vice President, TAITRA, will provide opening remarks and Ray Lin, Chairman, Taiwan Smart Textile Association (TSTA) will give an overview of the top trends in Taiwan’s smart textiles that are helping shape the global sports and fitness market.

As people become more health-conscious, the growing popularity of wearable devices has led to an increase in business opportunities in the sports and leisure industry market. According to Grandview Research, the global wearable technology market size was valued at $40.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028. North America dominated in 2020 and accounted for over 34.7% of global revenue with similar stats forecast over the next few years.

“Taiwan is a major player in the global textile and apparel industry and has invested heavily in R&D in smart textiles. Combining this with our strengths in smart technology development, Taiwan companies have consistently created some of the most advanced wearable products on the market,” said Simon Wang, Executive Vice President, TAITRA. “We are proud to have bestowed the Taiwan Excellence Award to our most innovative companies and gratified that their smart wearables are being embraced by millions.”

The “Smart Tech, Smart Clothing: Innovations from Taiwan for the Outdoor Industry” webinar, which will broadcast at 2PM EDT on Thursday, May 26 with three innovative firms showing off their latest technologies:

ASUStek Computer



Serving as an intelligent companion for easier health management is the ASUS VivoWatch BP. It’s the world’s first wearable health tracker to integrate a pair of medical-grade ECG and PPG sensors as well as ASUS HealthAI technology, providing 24/7 health trend tracking and data analysis as well as personalized health tips and fitness tracking functionality in a compact and lightweight device. The embedded ECG and PPG sensors enable the VivoWatch to calculate pulse transit time (PTT), as well as measure heart rate, sleep and activity stress levels throughout the day, providing insights for better wellness management. Together with the ASUS HealthConnect app , an intuitive and friendly mobile app, users can manage blood pressure, heart rate, female period, medicating reminders as well as share wellness data with your family or doctor. The watch is stylish and durable, with up to 14-day battery life and swim-proof design. A world class technology company, ASUS is becoming a leading player in digital healthcare through a diverse range of intelligent and innovative medical and fitness devices. Makalot



Training by receiving a targeted electrical pulse to key muscle groups can accelerate one’s workout and enhance training results. The application of electrical muscle stimulation technology (EMS) has been used in the sports industry for a long time. But thoroughly integrating the technology into fabric and apparel while ensuring comfort and style has been a challenge – until now. Makalot created smart EMS pants/shorts—the WIIM Pro EMS Series—that not only look good but are comfortable and easy to use. Low-frequency EMS technology enables users to activate functions during activities to strengthen muscle contraction and exercise more effectively. Makalot has been a leading garment manufacturer since 1990. With the uptick in sports and fitness training, Makalot saw a gap in the market combining textiles with new technology. The result was the formation of the B2B brand, WIIM, to create smart wearables to meet this need. WiseChip Semiconductor



With WiseChip’s innovative Smart Cycling Glasses, cyclists have a brand new riding experience. The glasses, which are actually an IoT device, put useful connected features in front of the cyclists’ eyes, providing performance information such as heart rate monitoring, ride times, distance records, revolutions per minute, and more. Traditionally, riders would have to take their eyes off the road to check the bike computer. WiseChip has been a leading OLED developer for more than 17 years. The company continues to improve its products, making sensors and other components even smaller and more wearable, collecting data in more detail, and providing better analysis. At the same time, the company is developing and expanding into more sports-related applications.

Register for Webinar

On Thursday, May 26, TAITRA will host the webinar at 2PM EDT. The webinar will provide access to these innovative companies’ spokespeople and their products. Interested buyers, attendees, and media representatives are encouraged to register in advance here. Media interested in scheduling one-on-one briefings can email Mary Placido at mary@skc-pr.com.

Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 31st selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. The Taiwan Trade Center (TTC),Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), and TAITRA have created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

