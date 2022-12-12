Taiwan Excellence Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting Award-Winning Products

Celebrates season with UC Davis pop-up, social media giveaways, and gift guide podcast episode

TAIPEI, Taiwan & DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASUS–It’s the most wonderful time of the year as December ushers in celebrations and holidays replete with gift-giving traditions — Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the best and most innovative products from Taiwan – has made it its mission to spread holiday cheer with interactive events, giveaways, and gift guides to help its growing community of supporters check off their holiday lists in style. On the heels of hosting a pop-up event at UC Davis and a holiday gift guide podcast episode, Taiwan Excellence also launched its “Race to 5K” Instagram giveaway contest.





UC Davis Pop-Up – Experience Taiwan Excellence and Bring Some Fun to Finals Week

The holidays came early to students at UC Davis. Taiwan Excellence partnered with the Taiwanese Student Association (TSA) UC Davis chapter to host a grassroots pop-up experience at the Memorial Union courtyard on campus on November 30. About 220 students and visitors played games, made art, and interacted directly with Taiwan Excellence award-winning brands such as FECA, PaperShoot, ASUS, IMstone, Novium, Annie’s Way, and took a variety of gifts home. The prizes included an ASUS Chromebook, ASUS ZenScreen portable monitor, Novium Hoverpen, ROG Delta S gaming headset, Papershoot cameras, Annie’s Way face masks, Taiwanese pineapple shortcakes, and more!

Monica Chao, vice president of the Taiwanese Student Association at UC Davis, said: “We are honored to partner with Taiwan Excellence to celebrate Taiwan’s high-quality, innovative technologies, usher in the holidays, and to bring some fun to finals week for our fellow students. The pop-up has allowed us to share some of Taiwan’s friendly culture, cultivate a family-like atmosphere, and also give students from around the world the opportunity to learn about and enjoy Taiwan’s best products.”

Deck the Halls with Giveaways

Taiwan Excellence has been celebrating the spirit of giving all year long on social media with exciting giveaways and fun contests for followers. Giveaway contests like “Summer Gamer Giveaway,” “Surfs’ Up Giveaway,” and the “PaperShoot Camera Giveaway” have been edutaining and building a community in the US of people who embrace Taiwan’s innovation landscape and the best its industries have to offer.

For the holiday season, Taiwan Excellence is hosting a “Race to 5K” giveaway contest designed to give back to those who have shown their support on social media with a high value Taiwan Excellence award-winning product given away to one follower. The contest is currently underway with a grand prize worth US $1,300 —an ASUS Gaming Laptop—which will be unlocked when followers help make Fu’s dream come true by helping Taiwan Excellence’s Instagram account cross the 5,000 followers milestone. Join in the fun and follow Taiwan Excellence’s Instagram here.

Season’s Greetings Podcast Episode

For all the beloved but quirky, picky, fancy, or practical family and friends on everyone’s lists, Taiwan Excellence has released a holiday gift guide episode of its podcast “The Voice of Taiwan Excellence” called ‘Tis the Season – Best Gift Ideas for Your Family & Friends! The episode features expert-curated spot-on gift ideas from trailblazing brands like CAROL, ASUS, Beanbon, D-link, MSI, InWin, and Aurai.

“Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation makes a difference in everyone’s life, and we are committed to helping empower people to dream new possibilities and improve their quality of life through our award-winning products,” said Brian Lee, Executive Director, Strategic Marketing Department, TAITRA. “We are excited to join in the season of giving. We appreciate and give thanks to fans of Taiwan Excellence products, our loyal, supportive, and growing communities – online and offline – in the US and all around the world.”

