Tailwind Acquisition Corp. and NUBURU, Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Business Combination

LOS ANGELES & CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”; NYSEAM: TWND, TWNDU, TWNDW) a Special Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) and NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU”), a Leading Innovator in High Power and High Brightness Industrial Blue Laser Technology, announced today that at a special meeting of the shareholders held today, Tailwind’s shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination between Tailwind and NUBURU as well as other proposals related to the business combination.

About Nuburu

Founded in 2015, NUBURU is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce the fastest, highest quality laser materials processing, including laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing.

About TWND

TWND is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TWND seeks to capitalize on the decades of combined investment experience of its management team, board of directors and advisors who are both technology entrepreneurs as well as technology-oriented investors with a shared vision of identifying and investing in technology companies.

