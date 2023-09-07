Tagger Launches Q2 2023 Fashion Index Highlighting Top Brands in Influencer Marketing

Quarterly Report Highlights Influencer Relationships Can Drive Sales and Brand Awareness

Leveraging Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals, the report looks at overall platform performance for the second quarter. The Fashion Influencer Marketing Index shows an impressive 446,000 influencers posting 15.6 million times about fashion-related content, with Instagram leading the pack with the most posts. However, TikTok continues to drive results for brands, with the highest engagement rate of any platform at 2.18%.

“Our quarterly Fashion Report is one of our favorites to build within our Signals platform, as the industry always leads the way with new and innovative ways to work with influencers,” said Dave Dickman, Global Head of Sales and Services at Tagger by Sprout Social. “One of the more interesting points from this quarter’s report is the international reach of influencers and the ability for one person to catapult an entire city into the spotlight.”

Here are some key takeaways from the latest Fashion Influencer Marketing Report:

Format is Everything: While TikTok’s engagement rate dropped 15%, it continues outperforming other platforms, including Instagram, by more than 120%.

While TikTok’s engagement rate dropped 15%, it continues outperforming other platforms, including Instagram, by more than 120%. The Very Best: ZARA tops the list as the most-mentioned brand among influencers for the second quarter in a row, with Nike and Christian Dior as the second and third, respectively.

ZARA tops the list as the most-mentioned brand among influencers for the second quarter in a row, with Nike and Christian Dior as the second and third, respectively. Hashtags Rule the Day: This quarter’s report highlights which hashtags influencers use to better drive engagement, with #fashion and #ootd leading the way.

For Tagger’s full Q2 Fashion Influencer Marketing Report, visit: https://www.taggermedia.com/research/fashion-index-q2-2023

About the Data

The data referenced in the Q2 Fashion Influencer Marketing Report was collected via Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals. It looks at fashion-related posts from influencers globally across social platforms from April 1, 2023, through June 31, 2023.

About Tagger by Sprout Social

Tagger by Sprout Social is a global leader in revolutionizing how top brands and agencies harness data and analytics to drive creator and influencer marketing strategies. Trusted by global enterprises, Tagger is a disruptive SaaS solution that offers unparalleled expertise. Leveraging API partnerships with major social channels, Tagger connects millions of brand and influencer profiles to billions of social data points, offering the industry’s most robust social intelligence and actionable insights. Tagger’s platform provides powerful analytics, all-in-one capabilities, and strategic integrations for efficient campaign workflows. To learn more, visit www.taggermedia.com.

