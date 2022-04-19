TAG Cyber Releases 2022 Security Annual for the Second Quarter

Report Evaluates Threat of Cyberwar Based on Predictive Data and Expert Analysis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RaaS—TAG Cyber, LLC, the leader in democratizing world-class cybersecurity research and advisory services, has released its 2022 Security Annual for the Second Quarter. The report, which is available for free download on TAG Cyber’s website, explores all aspects of future global cyberwar.

Using predictive models, TAG’s experts and other cybersecurity leaders explain exactly how a global cyber conflict might play out, including explanation of the potentially devastating consequences that would be experienced by government, business, and individuals.

“The possibility of a global cyberwar has increased considerably, as we see in the news every day with Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine,” explained Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. “We put this volume together to help readers understand the details of cyber-related warfare, including explanation of exactly how such conflict is most likely to arise.”

The report includes detailed scenarios, including a graphic artist’s depiction of a possible warfare situation. TAG Cyber analysts explore all aspects of cyberwar, including artificial intelligence misuse, spread of disinformation, and zero-day exploitation. TAG Cyber analysts also explore past attacks such as SolarWinds to evaluate the efficacy of cybersecurity tools and to assess the aftermath of a nation-state led cyberwar.

The report features a conversation with Eric Jensen, a cyberwarfare expert and law professor at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Interviews are included with CEOs and executives from technology vendors such as Acronis, Arctic Security, Cider Security, Constella Intelligence, Controlcase, Corelight, CyberGRX, Cyvatar, Garrison Technology, GitGuardian, Noetic Cyber, Noname Security, Qnext, Rezilion, SafeBreach, Salt Security, Sphere Technology Solutions, and TrackerDetect.

The TAG Cyber Security Annual is developed for working practitioners in the cybersecurity industry. This includes Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), enterprise security professionals, enterprise IT executives, corporate board members, government officials, regulators, security sales professionals, and security marketing teams.

