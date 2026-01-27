Tacton Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Applications for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Positioned Highest in Both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

STOCKHOLM & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers of complex, configurable products, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Applications.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Tacton has been recognized as a Leader in the report. Among the 16 vendors evaluated, Tacton placed highest in the quadrant on Completeness of Vision and for the second consecutive year is positioned highest in Ability to Execute.

Tacton CPQ is designed to support manufacturers selling highly configurable products by helping them:

Ensure accurate configuration so every quote reflects valid options and constraints

Quote faster with confidence across high-variance portfolios without relying on manual engineering checks

Maintain pricing and margin control through consistent configuration and pricing logic

This approach supports manufacturers as they manage complexity while meeting buyer expectations for speed and accuracy.

“We believe this recognition reflects Tacton’s continued investment in innovation and our long-term commitment to the complex manufacturing market,” said Klaus Andersen, CEO of Tacton. “By advancing our product roadmap and making strategic acquisitions, we are strengthening how manufacturers connect buyer engagement with engineering and execution. That connected approach enables the digital thread manufacturers need to deliver clarity, speed, and confidence across the entire lifecycle.”

Tacton delivers the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory through a connected suite that brings together CPQ, Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Configured Order Fulfillment (COF).

Tacton CPQ serves as the buyer-facing engine, with CLM and COF extending configuration accuracy into engineering and order fulfillment. Together, they connect sales, engineering, and production through a single source of truth, helping manufacturers sell, build, and deliver with confidence in highly complex, high-variance environments.

About Tacton

Tacton is a global leader in software for manufacturers of complex, highly configurable products. Tacton delivers the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory, connecting buyer engagement with engineering and order fulfillment through a single source of truth.

By uniting Configure, Price and Quote, Configuration Lifecycle Management, and Configured Order Fulfillment, Tacton helps manufacturers manage complexity, protect margins, and deliver with confidence across the lifecycle.

With more than 26 years of experience, Tacton supports manufacturers worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Chicago, USA. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

