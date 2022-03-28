Taco Del Mar Launches New Loyalty Program App to Give Guests More of What They Crave

Rippin’ Rewards is all about the deals, with more opportunities for customers to get their favorites for less

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to drive loyalty through rewards – such as increased access to desirable deals – Taco Del Mar announced today the launch of its new rewards program and easy-to-use app for guests looking to get their favorite food for less. Taco Del Mar’s new “Rippin’ Rewards” program encourages brand loyalty with its tier-based, redeemable points reward system that gives back to the most devoted customers.





“Taco Del Mar has a tremendously loyal following and we want to show our appreciation in a new way that rewards them with what they want most,” said Brent Phillip, Brand Leader at REGO Restaurant Group. “The purpose of the new Rippin’ Rewards program is to provide guests with an easy-to-use method to conveniently order their favorite items, relate with the brand on a personal level, and earn rewards and special perks.”

Through the program, guests earn points with every dollar spent at participating Taco Del Mar restaurants and on tacodelmar.olo.com, making their way to 700 points to redeem for $5 off their order, or 1250 points to redeem for $10 off and eventually new membership levels that allow patrons to reach cash off rewards faster by earning extra points per dollar.

In addition to earning points, customers are granted special offers such as earning double points every Monday and $5 off when they sign up. The app also features a location finder, quick and easy ordering for pickup or delivery and personalized messages and offers to make a unique experience for each guest.

Guests can start earning points and get best-loved food for less by downloading Taco Del Mar Rippin’ Rewards app from the Apple or Google Play stores and redeeming points at participating US and Canada locations.

For more information about Taco Del Mar, please visit tacodelmar.com. Follow Taco Del Mar on Twitter: @Taco_Del_Mar; on Facebook: facebook.com/tacodelmarcorp/; and on Instagram: Official_TacoDelMar.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

