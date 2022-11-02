Tachyum Successfully Runs Docker on Prodigy Emulation

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today announced that its software team has successfully run native Docker under the Go programming language (Golang) on its Prodigy emulation. This success is another key piece in the native Tachyum infrastructure software stack on the way to finalizing the company’s vision of Universal Computing Centers unifying cloud, supercomputing, AI and services based on unified and universal processors.

Docker is a set of platform-as-a-service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in containerized packages that allow developers to isolate an application from its environment. Docker container technology was launched in 2013 as an open-source Docker Engine.

Docker makes software development efficient and predictable. Docker takes away repetitive, mundane configuration tasks and is used throughout the development lifecycle for fast, easy and portable application development. Docker’s comprehensive end-to-end platform includes user interfaces (UIs), command line interfaces (CLIs), application programming interfaces (APIs) and security that are engineered to work together across the entire application delivery lifecycle.

This latest achievement is important to many of Tachyum’s markets, including public and private cloud customers. It can be used for cloud services of universal data centers like supercomputers shared with cloud services and e-government.

“Containers are a critical component of today’s data center so ensuring that we are able to run Docker on Prodigy was an important milestone to reach,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Our software team has worked extremely hard to ensure that a broad range of programs and applications can be run on Prodigy. This success in running native Docker under Golang is another important step in making Prodigy commercially ready when it launches into the marketplace.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device, allowing it to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization.

A video demonstration of Docker running on Prodigy can be found at https://youtu.be/4woJMFEWrVg.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

