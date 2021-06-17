Tachyum CEO Unveils Prodigy FPGA prototype at GLOBSEC Forum 2021

First-ever universal processor chip enables a new class of energy – supercomputers and a new generation of low carbon emissions data centers

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Radoslav Danilak, co-founder and CEO of Tachyum™ Inc., unveiled the FPGA prototype of the company’s Prodigy Universal Processor at the GLOBSEC Forum 2021 in Slovakia, becoming the world’s first company with the capability to completely meet the full range of customer requirements from supercomputing to artificial intelligence with a single chip.

The first-ever Universal Processor FPGA prototype, Prodigy has the potential to create unrivalled computational speed and huge energy saving capabilities. Prodigy’s 10x lower processor core power usage will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy’s 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba. The Prodigy Chip prototype is now 99 percent complete.

FPGA is a special chip that allows emulation of the central processing unit (CPU) before manufacturing, which enables substantial increase in hardware development speed with real performance measurements. It proves that Prodigy CPU and Tachyum architecture is no longer a concept – it is a tangible revolution in the semiconductor industry.

“It is with great pride that I can unveil the Prodigy Chip FPGA Prototype, marking the most significant step in the green revolution in computing,” said Danilak. “Prodigy, the world’s first universal processor enables a new class of energy efficient supercomputers, and a new generation of low carbon emissions data centers. Tachyum is critical for building a regional ecosystem of the knowledge economy in the field of digital infrastructure.”

Today, the largest data centers are each estimated by the U.S. Department of Energy to, on average, require more than 100 megawatts of power capacity – enough to power around 80,000 households in the U.S. Data center capacity has been doubling every 3-5 years, and currently consumes 3 percent of the entire world’s electricity. The vital development and completion of the Prodigy Chip will allow the next 10 years of data center expansion to continue without a need to increase power usage. If all the world’s data centers were powered by Prodigy, it could result in a reduction in C02 emissions by 660 million tonnes per annum – a quantity higher than the total reduction in carbon emissions if the entire aviation industry were to be eliminated.

With its computing capacity and low cost, Tachyum’s chip has the ability to democratize Artificial Intelligence for all. AI’s impact on humanity will be huge with faster drug and vaccine discovery and personalized medicine, in addition to a vast impact on climate change with additional carbon dioxide emissions. A solution like Prodigy will help increase AI capabilities while minimizing its footprint by significantly improving computer performance, energy consumption, hardware (server) utilization and space requirements, compared to existing processor chips currently on the market.

The company also announced at GLOBSEC a commitment to using the Prodigy Chip and Tachyum’s unique R&D to build and develop the world’s fastest AI supercomputer, in support of the National Supercomputing Centre’s (NSCC) AI Supercomputer programme in Slovakia.

Danilak added, “The successful development of our Prodigy Chip now provides us with a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build the world’s fastest supercomputer here in Slovakia, providing the EU with digital and technological sovereignty of semiconductors, the most sustainable, efficient data centers and Europe’s data infrastructure.”

Danilak’s full GLOBSEC presentation is currently available for viewing at https://www.globsec.org/livestream-archive/ or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYvrgfshwCE&t=42s

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer to enable data centres that are more powerful than the human brain. The Prodigy Universal Processor delivers industry-leading performance, cost and power benefits to a $50B market that is expected to grow at 20 percent a year. Early adopter customers and partners can use Prodigy software emulation systems today that will enable them to transition their existing applications that demand high performance and low power to run optimally on Prodigy processors, which ship in volume later this year, with fully functional FPGA emulation system boards also available for pre-order. To enroll in these programs or to sign up for the company’s quarterly newsletter, visit https://www.tachyum.com.

Contacts

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424



marks@jprcom.com