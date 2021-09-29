Tachus To Light Its First Home in Harris County

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fiber–Since November 2018, Tachus has worked to bring high-speed fiber Internet to communities throughout north Houston and Montgomery County. Today, The Woodlands-based provider announced that it has crossed county lines, connecting its first Harris County home in the Kingwood area, to blazing-fast fiber Internet.

“We are thrilled to expand our network to more homes in the Kingwood area as well as Harris County,” said Co-Founder, President, and CGO Carter Old. “Residents have been asking for our service for quite some time now, and we are happy to finally bring it to them.”

In the past two years, Tachus has laid fiber in front of over 30,000 homes in several neighborhoods, including The Woodlands, Lake Conroe, and Kingwood. The Woodlands-based provider is continuing to expand its fiber network to serve thousands of additional homes in Montgomery and Harris Counties.

Tachus’ exceptionally fast and reliable fiber Internet service is not the only thing it is bringing to Harris County. As a local business, Tachus places a significant emphasis on customer service.

“We are changing the way people view Internet service,” said Tachus Co-Founder and CEO Hal Brumfield. “Internet service providers have never been viewed as customer service-oriented because they rarely prioritize their clients’ needs. But because we focus on helping our customers, we have been able to develop a strong community following.”

That following has reached communities in Harris County now, and Tachus has worked hard over the last several months to bring service to its residents.

To learn more about more about Tachus, please visit www.tachus.com or call (832) 791-1100.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, and founded in late 2018, Tachus LLC is a private equity-backed fiber broadband ISP. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 30,000 homes and serves thousands of customers, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of the Houston area. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

Contacts

Chelsie Baker



(281) 907-5207



cbaker@tachus.com