Tachus Fiber Internet Lights 25,000th Residential Customer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Houston–Tachus Fiber Internet, one of the fastest growing high-speed fiber Internet providers in Texas, today announced that it is now providing its reliable, lightning-fast Internet service to more than 25,000 customers.

“Tachus is excited to light our 25,000th home and we look forward to connecting thousands more customers to our ultra-reliable, lightning-fast fiber optic network. As a local Texas company, we are committed to the mission of transforming our Texas neighbors’ online experience with best-in-class broadband access and 100% local customer service,” said Tachus CEO Hal Brumfield.

This marks a critical milestone for the company that launched in 2018 in The Woodlands, Texas. Bringing fiber Internet up to 10 times faster with considerably higher reliability than the average residential connection to neighborhoods in Montgomery and Harris counties has benefited communities throughout the Greater Houston area, including The Woodlands, Conroe, Eastern Lake Conroe, Kingwood, East Montgomery County, Western Lake Conroe, and Atascocita. Tachus is rapidly expanding into new service territories across the Greater Houston metroplex as well, with active expansion activities in Porter, Willis, Humble, Huffman and more.

Tachus is leveraging its 2,000-plus mile, 100 percent underground fiber network to provide service using redundant pathways which ensures the highest reliability and most consistent user experience available. Tachus’ commitment to customer value ensures speeds are consistently high with pricing that is fair, transparent, and never includes hidden fees.

As a locally owned and operated business, the company prides itself on delivering unmatched customer service. Tachus’ recent NPS score of 88 reflects customer satisfaction at the highest level and the benefits of our core values to serve customers in all aspects of their broadband experience.

Residents who are interested in Tachus Fiber Internet should visit www.tachus.com to check availability or enter an address for service.

To learn more about more about Tachus, please visit www.tachus.com or call (832) 791-1100.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Tachus LLC is a fiber broadband Internet service provider backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade services at a fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 90,000 homes and serves more than 25,000 customers in the Houston Metropolitan region, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network across Texas. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

