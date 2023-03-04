Tachus Fiber Internet Announces Expansion to Humble, Huffman, and Huntsville

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Houston–Tachus Fiber Internet, a 100% Fiber Internet service provider headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, announced today that it has begun network installation projects in North Houston communities Humble, Huffman, and Huntsville.

The Texas-based Internet provider plans to begin installing a 10 Gbps, symmetrical, 100% pure fiber-to-the-premises network which will serve both residential and commercial customers in Humble, Huffman and Huntsville, TX. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2023 with plans to light the first customers as early as June 2023.

“We’re honored to continue serving new communities throughout the Greater Houston area,” said Hal Brumfield, Founder and CEO of Tachus Fiber Internet. “Tachus is bringing a superior Internet service and honest, transparent customer support to every community we join. We’re excited to bring that service to even more residents of our hometown metro area.”

Tachus has grown rapidly over the last four years to offer ultra-reliable, lightning-fast broadband services to nearly 30,000 satisfied customers in North Houston communities: Atascocita, Conroe, Kingwood, Porter, Willis and The Woodlands.

The local provider has also recently announced over 100,000 homes passed with its fiber-optic network along with several other important achievements that include passing 1,000 Google Reviews with a 4.8-star cumulative rating, a world-class Net Promoter Score of 88, and the title of the fastest median download speed in Houston according to speedtest.net.

Tachus is leveraging its 2,000-plus mile, 100% underground Fiber network to provide service using redundant pathways, which ensures the highest reliability and most consistent user experience available. Tachus’ commitment to customer value ensures speeds are consistently high with pricing that is fair, transparent, and never includes hidden fees.

Residents who are interested in Tachus Fiber Internet should visit www.tachus.com to check availability or enter an address for service.

To learn more about Tachus, please visit www.tachus.com or call (832) 791-1100.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Tachus LLC is a Fiber broadband Internet service provider backed by Crosstimbers Capital Group. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential and business customers receive their Internet by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. Tachus’ network has passed over 100,000 homes and serves nearly 30,000 customers. Current and under-construction service areas include The Woodlands, Kingwood, Atascocita, Conroe, Humble, Huffman, Willis, Montgomery, Spring, Lake Conroe, Huntsville, and more. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

