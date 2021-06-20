Home Business Wire Tablet Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Fire...
Tablet Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Fire HD & Kindle Savings Monitored by Retail Egg

Early Prime Day tablet deals have landed, find the top Prime Day iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, Kindle Paperwhite & Fire HD 8 sales below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers have revealed the latest early tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the best sales on Apple iPad, Android tablets & drawing tablets. Browse the best deals using the links below.

Best Android tablet deals:

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best drawing tablet deals:

Best Kindle deals:

Best Fire tablet deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to shop Amazon’s entire range of active deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple iPad is arguably the most popular tablet, including the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. But in the Android tablet game, the Samsung Galaxy tablet is the slate to beat, especially the new Galaxy Tab S7 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with a 120Hz display. On the affordable end of the spectrum are the Fire tablets, which are decent for viewing media, but it’s Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite that stands out with its sharp, glare-free e-ink display. As for drawing tablets, you can’t go wrong with Wacom and Huion, particularly the former’s Cintiq series and the latter’s Kamvas range.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

