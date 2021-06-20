Tablet Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Fire HD & Kindle Savings Monitored by Retail Egg

Early Prime Day tablet deals have landed, find the top Prime Day iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, Kindle Paperwhite & Fire HD 8 sales below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers have revealed the latest early tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the best sales on Apple iPad, Android tablets & drawing tablets. Browse the best deals using the links below.
Best Android tablet deals:
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Tablets at Amazon – get the best deals on new & renewed Samsung Galaxy Tablets Tab A, Tab A7, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite & more
- Save up to $101 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon – check the top deals on Wi-Fi & Wi-Fi + Cellular Galaxy Tablet Tab S7 models
- Save up to $101 the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet & accessories at Amazon – see live prices on the Galaxy Tab A7 with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Cellular connectivity options, Galaxy Tab A7 cases & more
- Save up to $101 a wide range of Android tablets & accessories at Amazon – find the best deals on tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, RCA & more
- Save up to $100 Lenovo tablets, stands, & other accessories at Amazon – check the latest deals on the Lenovo Smart Tab M10, Smart Tab M8, Yoga touchscreen tablet & more
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save up to 28% on the iPad Pro at Amazon – the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip
- Save on the iPad Air at Amazon – the iPad Air has an impressive Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip
- Save on the iPad at Amazon – the 2020 10.2-inch iPad is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard
- Save on the iPad mini at Amazon – check the latest savings on 64GB, 256GB, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad mini models
- Save up to $140 on iPads at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on the iPad Pro, iPad mini and iPad Air
Best drawing tablet deals:
- Save up to 40% on high-quality drawing tablets & pen displays at Amazon – get the best deals on graphics drawing tablets from Wacom, Huion, XP-Pen & more
- Save up to $86 on new & renewed Wacom tablets at Amazon – view deals on the Wacom Intuos, Intuos Pro, Cintiq, One by Wacom & more graphic drawing tablets
- Save on the Wacom Cintiq drawing tablets & accessories at Amazon – check the best deals on the Wacom Cintiq 16, Cintiq Pro 24, and Cintiq Pro 32 drawing tablets, pen displays, mounts & more
- Save up to $86 on new & renewed Wacom Intuos drawing tablets at Amazon – check the top deals on the Wacom Intuos S, Intuos M, Intuos Pro & more
- Save up to $60 on the popular Huion Kamvas tablets at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the Kamvas Pro 12, 13, 16 & 22 drawing tablets
Best Kindle deals:
- Save on top-rated Kindle E-readers at Amazon – check the best deals on new & refurbished Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis & more
- Save up to 38% on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon – find the latest savings on new & refurbished Kindle Paperwhite readers, bundles, covers & more
- Save on the Kindle Oasis E-reader at Amazon – check the top deals on the Kindle Oasis, Oasis bundles, covers & stands
- Save on the Kindle Kids Edition & other kids tablets at Amazon – view the best deals on the Kindle Kids Edition and Essential bundles
Best Fire tablet deals:
- Save up to 25% on popular Fire HD tablets at Amazon – check the top deals on the Fire HD 10, Fire HD 8, all-new Fire HD 10 Kids edition & more
- Save up to 25% on the Fire HD 10 regular & kids edition tablets at Amazon – view the latest prices on the new & certified refurbished Fire HD 10 tablets for adults & kids
- Save on the best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon – check the latest deals on the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, & Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Save up to on the popular Fire 7 tablet at Amazon – see live prices on new & refurbished Fire 7, Fire 7 Kids & other Fire tablet accessories
Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to shop Amazon’s entire range of active deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple iPad is arguably the most popular tablet, including the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. But in the Android tablet game, the Samsung Galaxy tablet is the slate to beat, especially the new Galaxy Tab S7 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with a 120Hz display. On the affordable end of the spectrum are the Fire tablets, which are decent for viewing media, but it’s Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite that stands out with its sharp, glare-free e-ink display. As for drawing tablets, you can’t go wrong with Wacom and Huion, particularly the former’s Cintiq series and the latter’s Kamvas range.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)