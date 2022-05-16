T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Home Business Wire T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media...
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

