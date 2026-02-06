T-Mobile Supercharges Bay Area Emergency Communications Ahead of Big Game

Network upgrades, on-site field teams, mobile network assets and drone technology power critical communications during one of the world’s largest live sporting events

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As hundreds of thousands of fans arrive in the Bay Area for Sunday’s Big Game, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), home of America’s Best Network, has engineering and support teams positioned on the ground in critical locations across the Bay Area to deliver the network speed, reliability and capacity first responders and public safety officials rely on. The Big Game and similar events place unique demands on communications and coordination and network performance. Well in advance of this weekend, T-Mobile has spent years working with local partners and completing major upgrades to cell sites and infrastructure around high-traffic locations and transit areas to strengthen network readiness and public safety operations both for day-to-day use and to be able to support large events like a (very) big game.

“This is about being on the ground when it matters most so customers don’t experience disruptions and first responders can stay focused on their work, knowing they’re backed by T-Mobile’s leading network connectivity, capacity, and speed for mission-critical moments,” said Salim Kouidri, Senior Vice President, Technology at T-Mobile. “Alongside our teams embedded in emergency operations centers and the stadium command center, we are applying network slicing and priority capabilities to deliver a differentiated, secure experience for public safety, so mission-critical communications remain reliable throughout the Big Game, even under peak demand.”

Public Safety Communications During the Big Game

T-Mobile’s network preparations for the Big Game include:

Embedded teams: Placing network engineers inside local emergency operations including local government emergency operations centers across the Bay Area and inside Levi’s Stadium on game day

Placing network engineers inside local emergency operations including local government emergency operations centers across the Bay Area and inside Levi’s Stadium on game day On-site assets and technology: Supplementing the network with deployed mobile cell sites, including SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) and SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), to deliver additional capacity, backup connectivity and rapid response capability, along with drone technology supporting situational awareness and response

Supplementing the network with deployed mobile cell sites, including SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) and SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), to deliver additional capacity, backup connectivity and rapid response capability, along with drone technology supporting situational awareness and response Public safety communications: Delivering our highest network priority for first responders through T-Priority to help ensure consistent performance, even during periods of high demand

Delivering our highest network priority for first responders through T-Priority to help ensure consistent performance, even during periods of high demand Preparedness: Investing more than a year in planning alongside long-term network upgrades across the Bay Area ahead of Big Game week

Investing more than a year in planning alongside long-term network upgrades across the Bay Area ahead of Big Game week Real-time monitoring and optimization: Actively monitoring network demand and performance in real time and dynamically adjusting coverage, capacity and performance using Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology as conditions evolve

Over the past three years, T-Mobile has made major upgrades to cell sites and infrastructure around key venues and transportation hubs in the Bay Area. These permanent investments, which include Ultra Capacity and Extended 5G upgrades, will provide faster, more secure and more reliable network access across the region for this weekend’s Big Game festivities. Complementing these updates are advanced automation and AI-powered technology, including SON, which dynamically adjusts coverage, capacity and performance in real time as demand changes, during the game and for years to come.

Putting Public Safety First with T-Priority

Together with T-Mobile’s permanent network investments, these on-site operations show how the Un-carrier puts public safety first. T-Priority, T-Mobile’s first-of-its-kind slicing solution for first responders provides partners on the ground our best 5G network experience, with priority access and preemption for voice and data, and average speeds 2x faster than other providers — all on America’s fastest 5G network. In addition, first responders can also get expanded coverage through satellite-to-mobile technology, available with select rate plans.

Embedded Teams and On-the-Ground Network Operations

T-Mobile’s teams are already working inside local emergency operations centers and have been preparing alongside public safety partners for this event. Teams will also be inside Levi’s Stadium on game day. To reinforce coverage, support response efforts and help minimize congestion during peak demand, T-Mobile has positioned mobile cell sites nearby, including SatCOWs and SatCOLTs, strategically supporting key venues across the Bay Area.

T-Mobile is also enabling “Drone as First Responder” (DRF) operations, powered by T-Priority and in coordination with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), deploying drone technology to provide active situational awareness and support operational planning at Bay Area fan events leading up to and following the Big Game.

Readiness Beyond Game Day

Beyond the mission-critical focus on emergency readiness across the Bay Area around the Big Game, T-Mobile’s upgrades and optimizations for key venues, transportation hubs and surrounding communities are designed to deliver lasting benefits to the Bay Area for years to come.

“This weekend’s game is an opportunity to highlight the investments we’ve made in developing and deploying advanced capabilities like 5G Standalone and network slicing, while augmenting network capacity, performance, and experience across the region,” said Kouidri. “Those upgrades aren’t temporary. Even after the last fan leaves the stadium, they remain fully online and operational, helping protect mission-critical traffic and deliver differentiated performance for public safety and other high-demand use cases, strengthening readiness for the community long after game day.”

Prepared Wherever the Spotlight Lands Next

Whether preparing behind-the-scenes for major global events or delivering highly visible connectivity at other large-scale moments throughout the year, T-Mobile tailors its public safety communications approach to meet the needs of each event and the communities it serves. All across the country, T-Mobile continues to invest in innovative solutions to protect and bring communities closer together, paving the way for the next great event near you.

For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

