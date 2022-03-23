T-Mobile Expands Partnership with Red Bull to Bring Sports Viewership to New Heights With 5G

T-Mobile and Red Bull to bring fans even closer to the live sports action with drone footage broadcast over 5G, multi-stream experiences, biometric and telematic data

BELLEVUE, Wash. & VIRGIN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get ready to see action and adventure sports in a whole new way. At the Un-carrier’s 5G Forward event today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced plans to expand their collaboration with Red Bull to bring fans around the globe closer to the action at live sports events using innovative production technologies backed by T-Mobile’s leading largest and fastest nationwide 5G network.

Using drone footage broadcast over T-Mobile’s 5G network, athlete point-of-view cameras and simultaneous high-definition broadcast streams, T-Mobile and Red Bull will unveil eye-catching content that changes the way viewers experience live events at home. Fans can anticipate getting even closer to the action at Red Bull events this year with multiple viewing angles of athletes and event courses, along with near real-time biometric and telematic data — such as heart rate and acceleration — in the Red Bull TV app. These immersive experiences are made possible by T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, which enables high-definition cameras and sensors to transmit large amounts of content wirelessly in real-time, allowing for true mobility.

“We’re back at it with Red Bull to show off what T-Mobile’s amazing 5G network can do by putting fans at the center of the experience at must-see action sports events,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile’s 5G network — with its unprecedented combination of broad coverage and crazy fast speeds — is key to unlocking immersive experiences like these, and the future of live sports viewership will only get better as we continue to innovate and roll out game-changing 5G applications together.”

Showcasing the Power of 5G

Last October, T-Mobile and Red Bull gave fans a taste of 5G-powered sports viewership at Red Bull Rampage, where thrilling first-person 5G drone cameras captured footage as the world’s most elite freeride mountain bikers descended the mountain in Southwestern Utah. Viewers were treated to first-person views of the riders and course using the 5G powered drones, changing the way fans experienced the event at home … and that was only the beginning.

In this next phase of partnership, T-Mobile and Red Bull are committed to provide simultaneous multi-stream experiences in the Red Bull TV app to bring viewers closer to the action and deliver an experience only available with the power of 5G. Large amounts of bandwidth are required to support multiple, high-definition live streams with AR overlays of biometric and telematic data all at the same time, and T-Mobile’s 5G network has the speed, capacity and mobility required for this advanced broadcast experience. With super-fast 5G speeds, large amounts of data can be transferred quickly between the action at the event and the drones, cameras or sensors, delivering the action in near real-time to fans. That means fans can experience video footage from drones and other cameras in stunning clarity.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest and fastest 5G network – covering more people and places than any other 5G network in the U.S. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles, with super-speedy Ultra Capacity 5G now available nationwide – covering 210 million of those people.

