T-Mobile Event on March 23, 2022

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What:

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) executives will share the latest steps the company is taking to drive 5G forward.

When:

Wednesday, 3/23 at 10:00am Pacific (1:00pm Eastern).

Where:

Watch at T-Mobile.com/5GForward. An on-demand replay will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Who:

T-Mobile’s Neville Ray, President of Technology; John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies; Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Business Innovation; and Erin Raney, Senior Director of Network Technology and Innovation.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

