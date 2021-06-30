T-Mobile Calls Are 100% STIR/SHAKEN Compliant

Affirming its leadership position on scam and spam prevention, T-Mobile completes filing for STIR/SHAKEN certification with FCC

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has filed a certification of completion of STIR/SHAKEN implementation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database. With the filing, the Un-carrier is certifying that all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant.

T-Mobile was the first US wireless provider to work with all other major networks to implement STIR/SHAKEN to fight number spoofing and further protect customers from scammers. With these partnerships, T-Mobile authenticates calls with wireless and network providers that collectively represent around 98% of wireless customers in the U.S.

“Number Verification, along with Caller ID, and the scam identification and blocking tools in Scam Shield, gives our customers the industry’s most comprehensive free scam and spam protection,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group at T-Mobile​. “We were first to implement number verification in 2019 and today, all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant, giving our customers peace of mind that their calls are protected against scammers and spammers.”

Number Verification provided by STIR/SHAKEN, coupled with free Caller ID provided by T-Mobile Scam Shield, helps T-Mobile customers rest assured that the calls they receive are authenticated as coming from the phone number displayed in Caller ID and have not been spoofed. This makes Caller ID even stronger in the fight against scam and robocalls, and with Scam Shield, all T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand individuals, families and small business get free Caller ID.

T-Mobile currently provides STIR/SHAKEN implementations with AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum Voice from Charter Communications, UScellular, and Verizon Wireless as well as Altice USA, Bandwidth, Brightlink, Clear Rate, Google Fi, Inteliquent, Intrado, Magicjack, Peerless, and Twilio.

For more information on all the ways T-Mobile is protecting customers, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/call-protection. For Metro by T-Mobile customers visit https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/scam-shield.

