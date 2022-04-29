Home Business Wire T‑Mobile to Make Next Un‑carrier Move on May 4
T‑Mobile to Make Next Un‑carrier Move on May 4

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):


What: In a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert and other executives will unveil the company’s next Un-carrier move. Following the webcast, media and analysts are invited to dial in to participate in a live Q&A with executives.

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Webcast at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

Who: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert along with other T-Mobile executives

Where: Watch the webcast at https://t-mobile.com/uncarrier

Media and analysts can also dial in to listen to the event and participate in a live Q&A with T-Mobile executives immediately following.

Dial-in: 800-281-7989

Passcode: 2157515

To ask a question, press *1.

News materials and an on-demand replay will be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https://www.t-mobile.com/news shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About T-Mobile
T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.

Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
or

Investor Relations

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

