System1 Wins Microsoft Advertising’s Supply Partner of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it has been named Microsoft Advertising’s 2021 Supply Partner of the Year Americas.

The highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board. System1 has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft Bing spanning over 7 years, and continuously works with Bing to test and implement new products and features. System1’s work with Bing on their new JavaScript tests was one such example noted in the awards.

The JavaScript test required close collaboration across several teams from both System1 and Microsoft – Partnerships, including product, engineering, and data to launch the test over the course of several weeks. Initiatives this year have resulted in Product Ad revenue more than doubling over the last quarter, and non-billable traffic dropping by 50%. Additional benefits achieved through these collaborations included higher quality traffic across both networks, as well as an improved end user and advertiser experience.

“This recognition validates the collaboration and hard work between both System1 and Microsoft teams. The trust our teams have built is extraordinary, and we are thrilled at the opportunities that lie ahead for our partnership,” said Kerstin Gibson, Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships, System1.

“Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and celebrate System1 in their deserved win with the Supply Partner of the Year award. The caliber of nominations this year was exceptionally high and showcases just how limitless our partners are,” added Katherine Eills, Global Partner and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners.

